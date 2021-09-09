Westfall golf beats Lady Panthers

WILLIAMSPORT — After two weeks off, the Miami Trace High School girls golf team competed at Crown Hill against the Lady Mustangs of Westfall Wednesday, Sept. 8.

It was a good night for them as a team even though they fell short, according to head coach Todd Wallace.

Westfall won with a team score of 168 to 189 for Miami Trace.

Alyssa Butler led Miami Trace with a score of 40.

Libby Aleshire shot a 45, followed by Emily Reeves with a new career low score of 47.

Makayla Barnes shot a 57, Izzy Deskins had a score of 63 in her first match in competition and Hannah Cummings shot a 67.