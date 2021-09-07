Blue Lion cc runs at Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Blue Lion cross country teams competed in the Kiwanis Invitational in Circleville Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Blue Lion boys high school team placed 13th out of 16 teams with 325 placement points.

Washington’s high school girls finished ninth out of 12 teams 246 placement points.

The Blue Lion middle school boys placed eighth out of 10 teams with 160 placement points.

The Washington Middle School girls finished eighth out of nine complete teams with 175 points.

In the high school boys race, senior Karson Runk placed 59th out of 166 runners in 20:43.7.

Senior Jaedan Meriweather was 62nd in 20:45.6.

Senior Mac Miller placed 88th in 22:04.0; sophomore Trace Bartruff was 93rd in 22:20.0; junior Brayden May was 96th in 22:34.8; freshman Casey Hott finished 10th in 23:22.0; sophomore Isaiah Wightman was 106th in 23:23.1; sophomore Nathan Upthegrove placed 117th in 24:04.9; senior Luke Rader was 157th in 32:36.9; junior Justin Grove was 158th in 32:40.3; freshman Toby Lovett was 159th in 33:00.2; freshman Eli Rader was 162nd in 35:05.3.

Chillicothe won the team event with 82 points, followed by Bloom-Carroll with 85 points; Westfall was third with 128 points and Berne Union was fourth with 129 points.

Liberty Union was fifth with 149 points and Fairfield Union was sixth with 150 points; Northwest was seventh with 213 points; Logan Elm was eighth with 240 points; Beaver Eastern was ninth with 245 points; Circleville finished 10th with 260 points; River Valley was 11th with 261 points, followed by Zane Trace in 12th with 289 points.

Madison Christian was 14th with 348 points, West Union was 15th with 399 points and Tree of Life Christian was 16th with 434 points.

Junior Hudson Schultz of Berne Union won the high school boys race in a time of 16:18.0.

Washington senior Chloe Lovett was the first member of her team to cross the finish line, placing 44th out of 99 runners in 25:26.3.

Junior Kayli Merritt was 47th in 25:46.1.

Junior Maggie Copas placed 67th in 28:13.7; senior Mia Moats was 74th in 29:00.0; senior Isabella Racine was 89th in 31:37.7 and sophomore Ozlyn Racine placed 90th in 31:42.4.

Fairfield Union won the high school girls team event with 70 points.

Liberty Union was second with 86 points, followed by West Union with 105 points, Logan Elm with 117 points and Westfall with 123 points.

Circleville was sixth with 126 points, River Valley was seventh with 143 points and Zane Trace was eighth with 201 points. Bloom-Carroll was 10th with 253 points, Madison Christian was 11th with 268 points and Grove City Christian was 12th with 292 points.

Sophomore Marie Souther of Zane Trace won with a time of 19:53.4.

In the middle school boys race, Washington’s Kentaro Yamazaki was the top finisher, placing 26th out of a field of 98 runners in 13:27.0.

Cooper Robertson was 29th in 13:38.8 and Avery Wightman was 31st in 13:46.3.

T.J. Ooten was 57th in 15:30.0; Kaleb Taylor was 77th in 16:55.3 and Hayden Lester was 92nd in 18:35.2.

Rushville won the middle school boys team event with 72 points.

River Valley was second with 82 points, London was third with 107 points and Liberty Union was fourth with 113 points.

Bloom-Carroll placed fifth with 134 points, Sheridan was sixth with 143 points, followed by Tree of Life with 158 points.

Bishop Flaget was ninth with 183 points and McDowell was 10th with 184 points.

Seventh-grader Owen Russell of McDowell won the race in a time of 11:27.7.

In the middle school girls race, Washington’s Alonnah Nickell was first on her team to finish, placing 35th out of a total of 95 runners in 16:01.1.

Olivia Haycook was 51st in 17:30.9; Mackayla Cartmell was 55th in 17:53.7; Cashiopia Longakit was 66th in 18:30.9; Haley Nickell was 70th in 18:54.6 and Addison Weaver was 78th in 19:50.2.

Rushville won the middle school girls meet with 73 points.

Circleville was second with 77 points, followed by Sheridan with 88 points and Liberty Union with 90 points.

Bloom-Carroll was fifth with 103 points, followed by West Union with 164 points and London in seventh with 173 points. Tree of Life was ninth with 191 points.

Eighth-grader Abigail Heffernan of River Valley won the race with a time of 13:16.3.

Washington will compete again Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Zane Trace Invitational.

A group of Blue Lions competes at the Kiwanis Invitational in Circleville Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (l-r); junior Brayden May, sophomore Trace Bartruff, senior Jaedan Meriweather, sophomore Nathan Upthegrove, senior Mac Miller and senior Karson Runk. Washington senior Isabella Racine (left) and junior Kayli Merritt on the course at the Kiwanis Invitational in Circleville Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Washington senior Mia Moats competes in the Kiwanis Invitational in Circleville Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Blue Lions competing in the Kiwanis Invitational at Circleville Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (l-r); sophomore Trace Bartruff in behind sophomore Isaiah Wightman and senior Mac Miller. Washington freshman Toby Lovett (at left) runs with two competitors from Tree of Life Christian Schools at the Kiwanis Invitational at Circleville Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Washington runners at the start of the Kiwanis Invitational in Circleville Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (l-r); senior Mia Moats, sophomore Ozlyn Racine, junior Kayli Merritt, senior Isabella Racine and junior Maggie Copas.