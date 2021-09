The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team hosted former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton Saturday, Sept. 4.

Miami Trace won in three sets: 25-11, 25-23 and 25-15.

For Miami Trace, Gracey Ferguson had two kills, 22 set assists and four ace serves.

Faith Morrison had 13 digs and 16 serve receives.

Miami Trace is now 2-2 overall and will play at Madison Plains Wednesday.