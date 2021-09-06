Blue Lion golf 7th at Westfall Invit.

The Washington Blue Lion golf team placed seventh at the Westfall Invitational at Crown Hill on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Warren won the event with a team score of 342.

Athens was second with a 353, followed by Piketon, 356; Circleville, 361; Logan Elm, 364 and then the Blue Lions with a team total of 393.

Westfall was eighth with a 399, Logan had a 451 and Southeastern did not have enough participants to post a team result.

Logan Cummins of Piketon was medalist with a 77.

Garrett Wahl led the Blue Lions with a score of 85.

Luke Crabtree shot a 94; Will Miller had a 104 and John Wall shot a 110. Garrett DeWees did not finish.

The Blue Lions and Miami Trace host Grandview Heights Tuesday at 4 p.m.