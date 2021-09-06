MT tennis beats Chillicothe, 3-2

On a bright, sunny Thursday, Sept. 2, the Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Miami Trace beat the defending conference champions, three courts to two.

At first singles, Riley Cruea lost to Abby Sims-Clark, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Alex King fell to Bella Flores, 1-6, 0-6.

Miami Trace won the next three courts to take the match.

At third singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Haley Laughlin, 6-0, 6-2.

At first doubles, Emma Seyfang and Deanna Page defeated Judea Harding and Aina Kawazoe, 6-4, 6-2.

At second doubles, Kendall Elliott and Jenna Goddard topped Taysia Yusuf and Avery Miller, 6-1, 6-1.

Miami Trace will play at Chillicothe Thursday at 4:30 p.m.