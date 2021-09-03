Panthers rout Logan Elm, 40-0

The Miami Trace Panthers took advantage of three first half turnovers by visiting Logan Elm and rolled to a 40-0 victory over the Braves.

The Braves entered the game with a record of 2-0 and the Panthers were 1-1 to start the game.

“It was a good game,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “It was a game (that) we needed to come out and make a statement.”

Williams said that this week’s practices were not as good as those prior to the Wilmington game.

“We just did not have a good week of practice,” Williams said. “I just challenged these guys to prove me wrong and they did. A lot of guys made a lot of plays.”

In spite of the dominating final score, Williams noted that there were some things left unfinished.

“I think of all the things we left on the table tonight,” Williams said. “There were times when we just did not make the plays when we needed to make the plays. In order to be a good football team, you have to do that. We have to clean that up.”

Logan Elm had the ball to open the game but fumbled on the first series. The ball was recovered by Panther junior Austin Etzler.

The Panthers moved the ball down the field and attempted a running play. The ball was fumbled but recovered in the end zone by junior Cameron Morris for a touchdown.

The extra-point kick was no good, giving the Panthers a 6-0 lead at the 9:52 mark of the first quarter.

Logan Elm turned the ball over again on their next possession. This time, it was an interception by sophomore Austin Boedeker, who returned the ball to the Logan Elm 46-yard line with 7:11 to play in the opening quarter.

The Panthers were on the verge of scoring, but senior quarterback Weston Melvin’s pass was intercepted in the end zone with 4:37 left in the first.

This Logan Elm possession resulted in a punt.

The Panthers scored on their next series as Melvin hit junior Shay Salyers for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Junior Zach Warnock hit the extra-point attempt to give the Panthers a 13-0 lead at the 1:02 mark.

Logan Elm’s next series ended when junior Bryson Sheets intercepted a pass and gave the Panthers back the ball at the Logan Elm 32-yard line at the 10:16 mark of the second quarter.

This drive ended with a 1-yard pass from Melvin to sophomore Garrett Guess. Warnock’s kick gave the Panthers a 20-0 lead with 7:16.

Melvin connected with senior Ashton Connell for a pass play for a 58-yard touchdown. Warnock’s kick put the Panthers in front, 27-0 with 54 seconds to play in the half.

The first half ended with the Panthers enjoying a 27-0 lead.

Early in the third quarter, Logan Elm had a second interception, but soon had to punt the ball back to Miami Trace.

Junior Jayden LeBeau scored on a 26-yard run with 4:36 to play in the third quarter. Warnock’s kick extended the Panthers’ lead to 34-0.

That score initiated a running clock the remainder of the game.

Boedeker had his second interception and sophomore Asher LeBeau scored on a 1-yard run. The Panthers attempted a two-point conversion, which was no good, leaving the final, 40-0.

The Panthers are back in action next week at Goshen.

Miami Trace junior Cameron Morris (71) is congratulated by teammates senior Weston Melvin (18), junior Andrew Guthrie (55) and senior Dylan Alltop after Morris recovered a Panther fumble in the end zone for the first score of the game against Logan Elm Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Cameron-Morris-touchdown-9-3-2021.jpg Miami Trace junior Cameron Morris (71) is congratulated by teammates senior Weston Melvin (18), junior Andrew Guthrie (55) and senior Dylan Alltop after Morris recovered a Panther fumble in the end zone for the first score of the game against Logan Elm Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.