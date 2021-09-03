Panthers tie Jackson, 1-1

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer team hosted the Jackson Ironmen for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 2.

The teams battled to a 1-1 tie.

“We’ve never beaten Jackson since I’ve been here,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “This makes me zero wins, eight losses and two ties against them.

“We had our chances, but we didn’t finish,” Thoroman said. “The shots were fairly even. Our goalie didn’t have to make many saves.

“Jackson played at a very frantic pace,” Thoroman said. “They lost, I believe, eight starters from last year’s team. They were really trying to kick anything at the goal and then pray that it went in.

“For us, I’m not really sure,” Thoroman said. “I think our guys felt a little pressure to win this one. In the first half, we took them too lightly. No matter how much we talked about it, we took them too lightly.”

Jackson led 1-0 at the half with a goal about 11 minutes into the half.

“We made three mistakes that led to their goal,” Thoroman said. “They had four shots on goal early on. We took Connor Bucher from sweeper and put him at center-mid and, after that, we started having more offensive possessions.”

Miami Trace had 13 shots on goal to 12 for Jackson.

For the Panthers, sophomore Sekou Mara scored with an assist from his brother, senior Nfanly Mara, with 16 minutes remaining in the match.

Miami Trace senior keeper, Dylan Farley, had six saves.

Jackson’s goalie, Isaac Coleman, had four saves.

Jackson is now 1-3-1 overall.

Miami Trace (now 3-2-1 overall, 1-0-1 FAC) is at Circleville Saturday at 1 p.m.

Miami Trace senior Hayden Hunter (3) clears the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Also pictured for Miami Trace are seniors Connor Bucher (7) and Anthony Langley. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_MT-boys-soccer-v-Jackson-9-2-2021-1-.jpg Miami Trace senior Hayden Hunter (3) clears the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Also pictured for Miami Trace are seniors Connor Bucher (7) and Anthony Langley. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald