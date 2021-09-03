Miami Trace senior Laura Robinson (19) returns the ball over the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at home against Jackson Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Miami Trace won the varsity match in three sets, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-15. Robinson led the team with 13 kills. Sophia Parsons had eight kills and Addyson Butts had five kills and two ace serves. Miami Trace (1-2 overall) is scheduled to host East Clinton Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

