Blue Lion golf wins tri-match with MT, VC

The Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers boys golf teams hosted Vinton County for a tri-match Wednesday, Sept. 1 at The Greens.

Washington won the match with a team score of 169.

Miami Trace edged Vinton County for second place, 210 to 211.

Washington’s John Wall was medalist with a 39.

“It was the best round on our course this season,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said.

Garrett Wahl shot a 42 for the Blue Lions, followed by Garrett DeWees, 43; Drew Ferguson, 45; Luke Crabtree, 46 and Will Miller, 47.

For the Panthers, Cole Little led with a 49.

Konner May shot a 51, followed by Gavin Cowden, 52; Kaden Noble, 58; Christian Porter, 64 and Lucas Cornett, 64.

Scores for Vinton County: Silas Allen, 47; Eli Radabaugh, 52; Cobra Sharp, 58; Asa Davidson, 60 and Gavin Clark, 65.

Miami Trace was at Jackson Thursday and will be at home against Washington and Grandview Heights Tuesday.

Washington’s Luke Crabtree tees off during a non-conference match at The Greens Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Luke-Crabtree-Blue-Lion-golf-9-1-2021.jpg Washington’s Luke Crabtree tees off during a non-conference match at The Greens Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Photos by Christy Wall Miami Trace’s Konner May watches the flight of his shot during a match at The Greens Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Konner-May-MT-golf-9-1-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Konner May watches the flight of his shot during a match at The Greens Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Photos by Christy Wall