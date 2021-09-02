Blue Lion golf wins tri-match with MT, VC

The Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers boys golf teams hosted Vinton County for a tri-match Wednesday, Sept. 1 at The Greens.
Washington won the match with a team score of 169.
Miami Trace edged Vinton County for second place, 210 to 211.
Washington’s John Wall was medalist with a 39.
“It was the best round on our course this season,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said.
Garrett Wahl shot a 42 for the Blue Lions, followed by Garrett DeWees, 43; Drew Ferguson, 45; Luke Crabtree, 46 and Will Miller, 47.
For the Panthers, Cole Little led with a 49.
Konner May shot a 51, followed by Gavin Cowden, 52; Kaden Noble, 58; Christian Porter, 64 and Lucas Cornett, 64.
Scores for Vinton County: Silas Allen, 47; Eli Radabaugh, 52; Cobra Sharp, 58; Asa Davidson, 60 and Gavin Clark, 65.
Miami Trace was at Jackson Thursday and will be at home against Washington and Grandview Heights Tuesday.