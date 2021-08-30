Lady Panthers tennis wins Wilmington tournament

WILMINGTON — The Miami Trace Lady Panther tennis team won the Wilmington Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28. Teams from Clinton-Massie, Western Brown, West Clermont, Dayton Stivers, Little Miami, Wilmington, and Miami Trace competed in the tournament.

Riley Cruea placed third overall at first singles. Alex King was fifth overall at second singles. Brooklyn Riggs was the champion at third singles.

In doubles competition, Kendall Elliott and Emma Seyfang placed seventh overall at first doubles. Jenna Goddard and Deanna Page were the runners-up at second doubles.

Cruea won her first match against Asher of Clinton-Massie, 8-3. Cruea then lost to Edwards of Stivers, 3-8.

Cruea beat Pratt of Little Miami, 8-6 to take third place.

At second singles, King began with a 1-8 loss to Taylor of Wilmington. She then beat Penson of Little Miami, 8-4 and then Burson of Western Brown, 9-7 to finish fifth.

Riggs went 3-0 at third singles to win that bracket.

She began the day with an 8-0 win over Miller of Stivers. She then defeated Patel of West Clermont, 8-2 and in the finals, Riggs beat Sharma of Wilmington, 8-6.

Elliott and Seyfang had a bye in the first round of the first doubles bracket.

In their second match, Elliott and Seyfang lost to Payer and Hardin of West Clermont, 3-8. The Miami Trace duo lost in the match for third and fourth place, 4-8 to Temple and Bailey of Little Miami.

At second doubles, Page and Goddard began with an 8-3 win over Jasmine and Gillis of Little Miami.

They then defeated Nguyen and Fajardo of West Clermont, 8-4.

Page and Goddard lost in the finals to Harbottle and Steele of Western Brown, 4-8.

Miami Trace will be back in Frontier Athletic Conference action at home on Thursday against Chillicothe at 4:30 p.m.

The Miami Trace tennis team is pictured after winning the Wilmington Invitational Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (l-r); Kendall Elliott, Jenna Goddard, Brooklyn Riggs, Riley Cruea, Emma Seyfang, Alex King, and Deanna Page. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_MT-panthers-tennis-8-28-2021-1.jpg The Miami Trace tennis team is pictured after winning the Wilmington Invitational Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (l-r); Kendall Elliott, Jenna Goddard, Brooklyn Riggs, Riley Cruea, Emma Seyfang, Alex King, and Deanna Page. Jenna Goddard (left) and Deanna Page placed second for Miami Trace at second doubles in the Wilmington tournament Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Jenna-Goddard-and-Deanna-Page-8-28-2021-1.jpg Jenna Goddard (left) and Deanna Page placed second for Miami Trace at second doubles in the Wilmington tournament Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Miami Trace’s Brooklyn Riggs won the third singles bracket at the Wilmington Invitational Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Brooklyn-Riggs-8-28-2021-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Brooklyn Riggs won the third singles bracket at the Wilmington Invitational Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.