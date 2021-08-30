Blue Lion cc competes at Wellston

WELLSTON — The Washington Blue Lion cross country teams competed in the Golden Rocket Invitational hosted by Wellston High School Saturday, Aug. 28.

The top finisher for the Blue Lions was senior Karson Runk, placing 13th out of 61 runners in 20:40.77.

On the girls’ side for Washington, senior Chloe Lovett finished 15th out of 53 competitors with a time of 25:51.30.

The Blue Lions placed fifth out of six teams with 91 placement points.

Oak Hill won with 56 points, followed by Vinton County with 64, Federal Hocking with 76, River Valley with 86 and Huntington with 120 points.

Brayden May was 15th in 20:50.23; Jaedan Meriweather was 16th in 20:51.50; Trace Bartruff placed 33rd in 23:50.02; Nathan Upthegrove was 50th in 29:10.99; Luke Rader was 56th in 31:25.43 and Toby Lovett was 61st in 36:32.57.

Also for the Lady Lions, Kayli Merritt was 27th in 28:08.82 and Mia Moats placed 43rd in 32:44.88.

Evan McPherson of Federal Hocking won the high school boys race in 17:33.61.

Lauren Twyman of River Valley won the high school girls race in 221:20.37.

South Webster won the high school girls team title with four runners placing in the top 10 and a total of 43 placement points.

River Valley was second with 55 points, followed by Vinton County with 72 points, Paint Valley with 82 points, Huntington Ross with 102 points and Southern with 119 points.

In the middle school boys race at Wellston, Washington’s Cooper Robertson placed 27th in 14:13.56.

Avery Wightman was 29th in 14:21.31; Hayden Lester placed 63rd in 19:08.49 and Kaleb Taylor was 71st in 25:21.85.

Jansyn Smith of River Valley won with a time of 12:11.89.

Southern won the middle school boys meet with 48 placement points.

Washington had three middle school girls in the event of 57 runners.

Alonnah Nickell was 25th in 16:28.05; Olivia Haycook placed 36th in 17:54.80 and Cashiopia Longakit was 43rd in 19:26.90.

Sophia Szolosi from Athens won the event in 12:50.41.

Athens dominated the event with just 19 placement points and four runners finishing in the top five.

Washington is scheduled to run at Huntington Tuesday and at Circleville Saturday.

Washington Blue Lions (l-r); Jaedan Meriweather, Brayden May and Karson Runk compete at the Golden Rocket Invitational at Wellston Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_3-Blue-Lion-boys-at-Wellston-cc-8-28-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lions (l-r); Jaedan Meriweather, Brayden May and Karson Runk compete at the Golden Rocket Invitational at Wellston Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Photos by Amy Rader Washington’s Chloe Lovett (257) runs in the Golden Rocket Invitational at Wellston Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is Maggie Copas (253). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Chloe-Lovett-and-Maggie-Copas-8-28-2021.jpg Washington’s Chloe Lovett (257) runs in the Golden Rocket Invitational at Wellston Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Also pictured for Washington is Maggie Copas (253). Photos by Amy Rader