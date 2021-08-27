Panthers beat Hurricane, 42-28

On a very hot and humid Friday, Aug. 27, the Miami Trace Panthers welcomed former league rivals Wilmington for Week No. 2 of high school football action.

Miami Trace won the game, 42-28 to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Wilmington falls to 0-2.

Wilmington got on the board first with a 7-yard pass play from Cameron McEvoy to Adrien Cody with 7:02 to play in the first quarter.

The extra-point kick by Parker Henry was good, giving Wilmington a 7-0 lead.

On Miami Trace’s ensuing possession, junior Jayden LeBeau set up the tying score with a 30-yard run into Wilmington territory.

The Panthers had the ball, first down and goal to go at the 5-yard line.

Wilmington’s defense backed Miami Trace up a bit, but senior quarterback Weston Melvin reversed his field and ran 12-yards for the score, coming with 2:14 to play in the first quarter.

Miami Trace junior Zach Warnock made the extra-point kick, out of the hold of junior Shay Salyers.

The game remained tied, 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Wilmington scored with 6:35 to play in the second quarter, an 8-yard run by McEvoy. Henry tacked on the extra-point for a 14-7 Hurricane lead.

That was an 11-play drive covering 53 yards.

The Panthers tied the game with 23 seconds remaining in the first half on a 4-yard run by LeBeau. Warnock’s kick tied the game, 14-14.

That drive consisted of 10 plays and covered 92 yards.

As the halftime drew to a close, lightning was observed, causing a 30-minute delay in the game.

Wilmington accumulated 140 yards of offense in the first half to 170 yards for the Panthers.

In the third quarter, LeBeau put the Panthers into the lead with a 30-yard run.

The kick by Warnock was good, giving Miami Trace a 21-14 lead with 9:39 to play in the third quarter.

After a Wilmington punt, Miami Trace soon scored again, this time on a 39-yard run by LeBeau.

That gave him 203 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Warnock’s kick gave the Panthers a 28-14 lead.

Wilmington junior Thad Stuckey set up the ‘Cane’s next score after a nice gain from a screen pass.

Two plays later, Stuckey scored on a 2-yard run with 4:10 to play in the third quarter.

The kick was good, putting the tally at 28-21.

That drive consisted of eight plays and covered 75 yards.

Soon LeBeau was at it again.

He took the pitch from quarterback Weston Melvin, broke a couple of would-be tackles and raced 60-yards down the visitor’s sideline.

After his fourth touchdown, LeBeau had 263 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Melvin connected with senior Jadon Rowe for an 83-yard touchdown pass play.

Warnock’s kick gave the Panthers a 42-21 lead.

The Hurricane kept after it, with McEvoy scoring on a 16-yard run with 7:55 to play in the game

Miami Trace (1-1) will host Logan Elm Friday at 7 p.m.

Miami Trace junior Jayden LeBeau (17) carries for a nice gain against the Wilmington Hurricane in the first half of the home-opening game for the Panthers Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Jayden-LeBeau-8-27-2021.jpg Miami Trace junior Jayden LeBeau (17) carries for a nice gain against the Wilmington Hurricane in the first half of the home-opening game for the Panthers Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald