The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team hosted the Zane Trace Pioneers for a non-conference match Thursday, Aug. 26.

Zane Trace won in five sets, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Mary Pfeifer had five ace serves; Mckenna Casto had four ace serves and Sophia Parsons led with 10 kills and four stuff blocks.

Miami Trace (0-2) is scheduled to play at Hillsboro Tuesday.