Lady Lion soccer falls to Wilmington, ties Yellow Springs

The Washington Lady Lion soccer team lost one recent match and tied another.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, Washington visited Wilmington and fell, 3-1.

In the first half, Wilmington scored on a penalty kick due to a hand ball in the box. Wilmington led 1-0 at the half.

Wilmington scored in the second half on a direct kick outside the Washington box.

Washington returned the favor with a goal by Addi Chambers on a direct kick outside their box.

Wilmington completed the scoring on a corner kick.

“Overall, our girls played a tough game and showed a lot of grit,” Washington head coach Kim Lotz said.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Washington played a match at Yellow Springs. The end result was a 0-0 tie.

“We had plenty of opportunities to score by Desarae Grim and Addi Chambers but just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” Lotz said. “Our keeper, Chelsey Dawson, had some great saves to hold the score at 0-0. Freshman Lyndyn Gibbs played an outstanding game on the back line. Her speed and vision of the field was key to us shutting down their offense.”

Washington is scheduled to play at Jackson Tuesday and then host McClain Thursday, Sept. 2.