Blue Lion golf tops Astros at Snow Hill

The Washington Blue Lion golf team visited Snow Hill Country Club for a non-conference match against former South Central Ohio League opponents East Clinton Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Washington won with a team score of 175 to 195 for the Astros.

East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis was medalist (low round) with a 39.

John Wall led the Blue Lions with a score of 40.

Garrett DeWees shot a 42 for Washington, followed by Garrett Wahl, 43; Will Miller, 50; Luke Crabtree, 51 and Drew Ferguson, 52.

Other scores for East Clinton: Dakota Collum, 45; Mitchell Ellis, 50; Aiden Walker, 61 and Austin Kmatz, 62.

The Blue Lions have a home match scheduled against Miami Trace Monday at 4 p.m.

Washington’s Garrett DeWees is about to putt during a non-conference match against East Clinton at the Snow Hill Country Club Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Garrett-DeWees-BL-golf-8-25-2021.jpg Washington’s Garrett DeWees is about to putt during a non-conference match against East Clinton at the Snow Hill Country Club Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 Photo by Christy Wall