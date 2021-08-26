Posted on by

Blue Lion golf tops Astros at Snow Hill


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Washington’s Garrett DeWees is about to putt during a non-conference match against East Clinton at the Snow Hill Country Club Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Washington’s Garrett DeWees is about to putt during a non-conference match against East Clinton at the Snow Hill Country Club Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021


Photo by Christy Wall

The Washington Blue Lion golf team visited Snow Hill Country Club for a non-conference match against former South Central Ohio League opponents East Clinton Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Washington won with a team score of 175 to 195 for the Astros.

East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis was medalist (low round) with a 39.

John Wall led the Blue Lions with a score of 40.

Garrett DeWees shot a 42 for Washington, followed by Garrett Wahl, 43; Will Miller, 50; Luke Crabtree, 51 and Drew Ferguson, 52.

Other scores for East Clinton: Dakota Collum, 45; Mitchell Ellis, 50; Aiden Walker, 61 and Austin Kmatz, 62.

The Blue Lions have a home match scheduled against Miami Trace Monday at 4 p.m.

Washington’s Garrett DeWees is about to putt during a non-conference match against East Clinton at the Snow Hill Country Club Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Garrett-DeWees-BL-golf-8-25-2021.jpgWashington’s Garrett DeWees is about to putt during a non-conference match against East Clinton at the Snow Hill Country Club Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 Photo by Christy Wall

By Chris Hoppes

choppes@aimmediamidwest.com