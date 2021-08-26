Blue Lion golf tops Astros at Snow Hill

The Washington Blue Lion golf team visited Snow Hill Country Club for a non-conference match against former South Central Ohio League opponents East Clinton Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Washington won with a team score of 175 to 195 for the Astros.
East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis was medalist (low round) with a 39.
John Wall led the Blue Lions with a score of 40.
Garrett DeWees shot a 42 for Washington, followed by Garrett Wahl, 43; Will Miller, 50; Luke Crabtree, 51 and Drew Ferguson, 52.
Other scores for East Clinton: Dakota Collum, 45; Mitchell Ellis, 50; Aiden Walker, 61 and Austin Kmatz, 62.
The Blue Lions have a home match scheduled against Miami Trace Monday at 4 p.m.