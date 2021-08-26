MT tennis beats LLT, 3-2

On a very hot and very humid Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Washington Lady Lion tennis team welcomed the team from Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the courts at Gardner Park.

Miami Trace won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea beat Addy Newsome, 6-2, 6-1.

At second singles, Washington’s Joshalynn Worth defeated Alex King, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Brooklyn Riggs of Miami Trace won the third singles court over Jillian Frederick, 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Washington’s Abby Wilson and Sofia Siscoe beat Kendall Elliott and Emma Seyfang, 6-4, 7-5.

At second doubles, Miami Trace’s Deanna Page and Jenna Goddard defeated Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock in a match decided by a third set tiebreaker, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Washington will play at Chillicothe Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace is at Wilmington Saturday at 9 a.m.

Washington’s Joshalynn Worth makes the return during a second singles match against Miami Trace at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Lady-Lion-10us-Joshalynn-Worth-8-24-2021.jpg Washington’s Joshalynn Worth makes the return during a second singles match against Miami Trace at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Miami Trace’s Alex King makes the play during a second singles match at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_MT-10us-Alex-King-8-24-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Alex King makes the play during a second singles match at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Washington’s Tristan Hammock serves to Miami Trace during a first doubles match at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Lady-Lion-10us-Tristan-Hammock-8-24-2021.jpg Washington’s Tristan Hammock serves to Miami Trace during a first doubles match at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea focuses on the return in a first singles match at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_MT-10us-Riley-Cruea-8-24-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea focuses on the return in a first singles match at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.