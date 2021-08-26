MT tennis beats LLT, 3-2

Washington’s Joshalynn Worth makes the return during a second singles match against Miami Trace at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
On a very hot and very humid Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Washington Lady Lion tennis team welcomed the team from Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the courts at Gardner Park.
Miami Trace won the match, three courts to two.
At first singles, Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea beat Addy Newsome, 6-2, 6-1.
At second singles, Washington’s Joshalynn Worth defeated Alex King, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
Brooklyn Riggs of Miami Trace won the third singles court over Jillian Frederick, 6-0, 6-0.
At first doubles, Washington’s Abby Wilson and Sofia Siscoe beat Kendall Elliott and Emma Seyfang, 6-4, 7-5.
At second doubles, Miami Trace’s Deanna Page and Jenna Goddard defeated Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock in a match decided by a third set tiebreaker, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).
Washington will play at Chillicothe Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Miami Trace is at Wilmington Saturday at 9 a.m.
