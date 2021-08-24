Lady Lion tennis beats Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Lady Lion tennis team traveled to Circleville for a non-conference match against the Lady Tigers Monday, Aug. 23.
Washington picked up its first win of the season, 4-1.
At first singles, Addy Newsome beat Riddick, 6-3, 7-5.
At second singles, Joshalynn Worth defeated Fulgham, 6-4, 6-0.
Siddhi Patel of Washington lost at third singles to Wilson, 0-6, 2-6.
At first doubles, Abby Wilson and Sofia Siscoe won, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.
At second doubles, Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock beat Sturgill and Huggins, 6-2, 6-2.
Washington’s Jillian Frederick lost 3-8 in an exhibition match.
Washington hosted Miami Trace Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Unioto today.
Miami Trace has a home match against Circleville Thursday at 4:30 p.m.