Lady Lion tennis beats Circleville


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team earned their first victory of the season Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Circleville High School. (front, l-r); Jillian Frederick, Addy Newsome, Abby Rose, Sofia Siscoe; (back, l-r); Tristan Hammock, Abby Wilson, Joshalynn Worth, Deseray Williams and Siddhi Patel.

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Lady Lion tennis team traveled to Circleville for a non-conference match against the Lady Tigers Monday, Aug. 23.

Washington picked up its first win of the season, 4-1.

At first singles, Addy Newsome beat Riddick, 6-3, 7-5.

At second singles, Joshalynn Worth defeated Fulgham, 6-4, 6-0.

Siddhi Patel of Washington lost at third singles to Wilson, 0-6, 2-6.

At first doubles, Abby Wilson and Sofia Siscoe won, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

At second doubles, Abby Rose and Tristan Hammock beat Sturgill and Huggins, 6-2, 6-2.

Washington’s Jillian Frederick lost 3-8 in an exhibition match.

Washington hosted Miami Trace Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Unioto today.

Miami Trace has a home match against Circleville Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

