Fayette Christian School golf tournament set for Sept. 11

Fayette Christian School is announcing its 12th annual golf tournament.

The tournament, sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and tee off time is 9 a.m.

The cost is $50 per person or $200 per team, which includes golf, lunch, cart, snacks and prizes.

If you would like to sponsor a hole, the cost is $50.

For more information, contact Pastor Tony Garren at 740-606-3562, or call the school, 740-335-7262 or Gary Shaffer at 740-505-7809.