Big plays carry Blue Lions

On a warm, very humid and almost windless Friday, Aug. 20, the Washington Blue Lions began the 2021 football season with a home game against the Bexley Lions.

It was a game of big plays, for both teams, with Washington coming away with a 20-13 victory.

Junior Trevaughn Jackson scored the first touchdown of the season for Washington, a 56-yard punt return with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Junior R.J. Foose connected on the extra point for a 7-0 Blue Lion lead.

On Bexley’s very next possession, Washington freshman Rocky Jones intercepted a pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.

Foose’s kick gave the Blue Lions a 14-0 lead.

Bexley fumbled on their next possession, recovered by the Blue Lions.

However, Washington fumbled the ball right back to Bexley. It was 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bexley junior quarterback Jon Spiess ran for a touchdown with 6:57 to play in the first half.

The extra-point attempt was no good. The score remained 14-6, Washington at the half.

This was the 19th meeting of the two teams as Washington held an 11-5-2 advantage in the series.

It was the first meeting of the two schools on the gridiron since 2000, when Washington downed Bexley, 27-23.

At the half, Washington had 145 yards of offense to 75 for Bexley.

Junior Troy Thompson got the start at quarterback for Washington and completed 11 of 15 passes for 112 yards in the first half.

Washington had eight first downs in the first half to one for Bexley.

Washington was penalized four times for 50 yards and Bexley was flagged three times for 25 yards.

There were five turnovers in the first half, three for Bexley and two for Washington.

To start the third quarter, Bexley had excellent field position and moved the ball down inside Washington’s 10-yard line, but the Blue Lion defense held as the visiting Lions turned it over on downs.

There was no scoring in the third quarter as the Blue Lions held tight to a 14-6 lead.

With 2:02 to play in the game, Thompson broke free for a 68-yard run to give Washington a 20-6 lead.

The extra-point attempt was no good.

Spiess scored with 1:25 to play on a 4-yard run. The extra-point attempt was good.

That score was set up by a nice kickoff return.

Washington will play at Western Brown next week. The Broncos defeated Hillsboro Friday night, 62-21.

Washington junior Trevaughn Jackson, left, returns a punt 56-yards for a touchdown against the Bexley Lions Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Gardner Park. Leading the way is sophomore Brayeson Self.

