Lady Lion tennis falls to Logan Elm

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team played a non-conference match at Logan Elm High School Thursday, Aug. 19.

Logan Elm won the match, five courts to none.

At first singles, Addy Newsome lost to Keller Clouse, 0-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Joshalynn Worth lost to Ella Bennington, 0-6, 0-6.

Abby Rose lost at third singles to Hope Akers, 0-6, 0-6.

At first doubles, Sofia Siscoe and Abby Wilson lost 0-6, 2-6 to Brooke Anderson and Erin Gaskin.

At second doubles, Desaray Williams and Jillian Frederick lost to Casie Gaskin and Lana Smith, 0-6, 0-6.

Washington is scheduled to play at Circleville Monday at 4:30 p.m.