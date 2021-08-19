Blue Lion golf beats Panthers

The Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers played a golf match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The Blue Lions varsity team won with a total score of 174.
The Panthers had a team score of 220.
This result does not count toward the Frontier Athletic Conference standings.
Washington’s Garrett Wahl was medalist with a 40.
John Wall shot a 43, Garrett DeWeese had a score of 45; Drew Ferguson and Luke Crabtree each shot a 46 and Will Miller had a 49.
For the Panthers, Gavin Cobden led with a 52.
Brady Armstrong shot a 53, followed by Kaden Noble, 56; Christian Porter, Konner May and Lucas Cornett each had scores of 59.
In the junior-varsity match, Washington shot a score of 214 to 247 for Miami Trace.
Washington scores: Logan Clevenger, 51; Shane Crago, 53; Logan Miller, 55; Landon Miller, 55 and Logan Krape, 60.
Miami Trace scores: Gavin Baughn, 60; Bryce Yeoman, 60; Emerson Shannon, 60; Joseph Thompson, 67; Billy Wolfe, 71 and Avery Bennett, 71.