Blue Lion golf beats Panthers

The Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers played a golf match at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The Blue Lions varsity team won with a total score of 174.

The Panthers had a team score of 220.

This result does not count toward the Frontier Athletic Conference standings.

Washington’s Garrett Wahl was medalist with a 40.

John Wall shot a 43, Garrett DeWeese had a score of 45; Drew Ferguson and Luke Crabtree each shot a 46 and Will Miller had a 49.

For the Panthers, Gavin Cobden led with a 52.

Brady Armstrong shot a 53, followed by Kaden Noble, 56; Christian Porter, Konner May and Lucas Cornett each had scores of 59.

In the junior-varsity match, Washington shot a score of 214 to 247 for Miami Trace.

Washington scores: Logan Clevenger, 51; Shane Crago, 53; Logan Miller, 55; Landon Miller, 55 and Logan Krape, 60.

Miami Trace scores: Gavin Baughn, 60; Bryce Yeoman, 60; Emerson Shannon, 60; Joseph Thompson, 67; Billy Wolfe, 71 and Avery Bennett, 71.

Miami Trace’s Kaden Noble tees off during a match against the Washington Blue Lions at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Kaden-Noble-MT-golf-8-18-2021.jpg Miami Trace’s Kaden Noble tees off during a match against the Washington Blue Lions at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Washington Blue Lion Will Miller executes a putt during a match with Miami Trace at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Will-Miller-Blue-Lion-golf-8-18-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion Will Miller executes a putt during a match with Miami Trace at The Greens Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Photos by Christy Wall