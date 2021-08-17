Blue Lion golf wins at Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team played the Tigers at the Pickaway Country Club Monday, Aug. 16.
The Blue Lions won the match with a 182 team score.
Circleville had a team total of 194 and the medalist, Jack Holcomb, shot a 37.
Garrett Wahl led Washington with a 43.
Drew Ferguson and Will Miller each shot a 46; John Wall shot a 47; Garrett DeWees, 50 and Luke Crabtree, 51.
Also for Circleville: Michael Fernandez, 48; Todd Keller, 49; Avery Ferrell, 60; Garrett Brooks, 62 and Trevor Coleman, 64.
The Blue Lions are now 13-3 overall with a match scheduled for Wednesday at home against Miami Trace and Clinton-Massie.