Miami Trace girls golf wins FAC opener

JACKSON — The Miami Trace girls golf team began defense of their 2020 Frontier Athletic Conference title when the teams met in Jackson Monday, Aug. 16.

Miami Trace won the match with a team total of 184.

Miami Trace senior Alyssa Butler was medalist with a 41.

Chillicothe was second with a team score of 201, followed by Jackson, 218; McClain, 236; Washington, 246 and Hillsboro, 270.

Also for Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire shot a 44; Makayla Barnes, 47; Mara Simonson, 53; Emily Reeves, 57 and Hannah Cummings, 64.

For Washington, Megan Smith led with a score of 57.

Also for Washington, Taylor Hixson, 61; Savannah Osborne, 63; Kaitlyn Coder, 65; Ciara Coy, 68; Samantha Dallmayer, 74.

The next league match is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23 at the Chillicothe Country Club.