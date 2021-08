(AP) — The Boston Red Sox have claimed INF Travis Shaw off waivers from Milwaukee. He played with the Red Sox in 2015 and 2016.

Shaw hadn’t played with the Brewers since June 9 (a game in Cincinnati) due to a dislocated shoulder. He hit .191 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 56 games, playing 1B and 3B.

“Finally, I feel old,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I played with his dad. I saw Travis running around the clubhouse in L.A.”

Travis Shaw is a native of Washington C.H., Ohio.