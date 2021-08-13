Lady Lion tennis opens against Hillsboro

On a scorching hot Thursday, Aug. 12, the Washington Lady Lions began the 2021 tennis season with a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro at the courts at Gardner Park.

Hillsboro won the match, five courts to none.

At first singles, junior Addy Newsome lost to senior Sara Newsome, 0-6, 2-6.

At second singles, junior Sofia Siscoe fell to senior Abigail Koogler, 0-6, 0-6.

Junior Abby Rose lost at third singles to senior Miriam Studebaker, 1-6, 0-6.

At first doubles, senior Joshalynn Worth and junior Abby Wilson lost to Aubrey Schurman and Allie Crago, 6-4, 4-6, 6-10. Instead of a full third set, due to extreme heat, this match was decided by a tiebreaker to 10.

At second doubles, sophomores Deseray Williams and Siddhi Patel lost to Scarlett Studebaker and Hannah Hopkins, 0-6, 0-6.

Washington freshman Jillian Frederick lost a j-v match, 0-8.

“Hillsboro is a very experienced team and was a tough opponent to open up with for our first match but our girls played hard,” Washington head coach Samantha Bihl said. “We have a lot players in new positions and are still learning.”

Washington is scheduled to play at Jackson Tuesday. Their next scheduled home match is Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m. against Miami Trace.

Washington High School junior Addy Newsome makes a return during a first singles match against Hillsboro Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Addy-Newsome-BLT-8-12-2021-1.jpg Washington High School junior Addy Newsome makes a return during a first singles match against Hillsboro Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald