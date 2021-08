The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team is announcing an adult doubles tennis tournament.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 at the courts at Gardner Park, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 per team.

There will be two brackets; mixed doubles and men’s doubles.

To register, e-mail varsity tennis coach Samantha Bihl at sam.bihl@wchcs.org.

The rain date for this event is Sunday, Sept. 5.