Lady Lion golf embarks on 2021 season

ASHEVILLE — The Washington Lady Lion golf team opened the 2021 season Thursday, Aug. 12 with a tri-match hosted by Logan Elm at the Upper Landsdowne Golf Club.

Zane Trace won the match with a team score of 213.

Logan Elm was second with a 219 and Washington had a team total of 250.

Addison Lester of Logan Elm was medalist with a 45.

Taylor Hixson paced Washington with a score of 60.

Kaitlyn Coder shot a 61, followed by Megan Smith, 64, Tevyn Carter, 65 and Sarah Bishop, 79.

Washington is scheduled to play a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Jackson Monday and they are slated to play a home match at The Greens Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against Zane Trace.