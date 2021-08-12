Blue Lion golf 2nd at FAC opener

HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers boys golf teams played their first Frontier Athletic Conference match of the 2021 season Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Hillsboro Elks course.

Hillsboro won the match with a team score of 187. Hillsboro’s Caleb Crawford was the medalist with a 43.

Washington, the defending FAC champions, placed second with a team total of 194.

John Wall led the Blue Lions with a 45.

Garrett Wahl shot a 46, Luke Crabtree, 51; Garrett DeWees, 52; Drew Ferguson, 53 and Will Miller, 60.

McClain was third with a score of 203 with Chillicothe placing fourth at 208, Jackson fifth with a 217 and Miami Trace with a score of 226.

Caden Noble led the Panthers with a 47.

Brady Armstrong shot a 49 for Miami Trace, followed by Conner May, 62; Christian Porter, 68 and Lucas Cornett, 68.

Scores for McClain: Wes Potts, 44; David Edwards, 51; Isaac Carroll, 53; Seth Wise, 55; Andrew Potts, 55 and Leland Ewry, 71.

Scores for Hillsboro: Caleb Crawford, 43; Bentley Watson, 44; Shaun Rodgers, 48; Zach Ison, 52; Bryce Parsons, 54 and Brogen Priest, 59.

Scores for Chillicothe: Vincent Haller, 50; Aidan Fischer, 51; Jackson Bolen, 53; Kaiden Koch, 54; Wesley Scott, 60; Kaleb Elliot, 60.

Scores for Jackson: Ethan Rasp, 48; Payton Hill, 54; Ethan Rice, 57; Logan Dummitt, 58; Tyler Mullins, 65; Evan Williams, 71.

Washington will play at Circleville Monday. Miami Trace and Washington will host Clinton-Massie Tuesday at The Greens Golf Course at 4:30 p.m.