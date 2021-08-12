MT tennis opens season vs. Logan Elm

The Miami Trace girls tennis team began the 2021 season with a non-conference match at home against Logan Elm Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Logan Elm won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, senior Riley Cruea lost to Keller Clouse, 2-6, 1-6.

At second doubles, senior Alex King fell to Ella Bennington, 0-6, 0-6.

Sophomore Brooklyn Riggs lost at third singles to Hope Akers, 5-7, 2-6.

At first doubles, seniors Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott lost to Brooke Anderson and Erin Gaskin, 3-6, 0-6 and at second doubles, senior Deanna Page and junior Jenna Goddard lost to Casie Gaskin and Jerica Platz, 3-6, 2-6.

The match marked the debut of new Miami Trace head coach, Alicia Musser.

Miami Trace will host Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Hillsboro Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.