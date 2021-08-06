MTHS announces reserved seats, all-season pass sales

MT Football Reserved Seating:

Reserved varsity football seating will go on sale for the 2021 season for those who had reserved seats during the 2018 season. This was the last season reserved seating was sold due to construction in 2019 and Covid in 2020.

Reserved seats will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. in the home side press box.

For those who did not have reserved seats previously, seats may be purchased from 6-8 p.m. at the table in the Panther Plaza on Friday, Aug. 13 during the home football jamboree scrimmage. Seats will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis each night. Reserved seats cost $50 each and there is a limit of 6 seats per purchase.

Reserved Parking Passes:

Reserved Parking Passes may be purchased on Friday, Aug. 13 at the table in Panther Plaza from 6-8 p.m. Parking passes are good for varsity home football games only and cost $20.

Miami Trace All Sports Passes:

Once again the Miami Trace Athletic Department will be selling All Sports Passes. These passes provide admission to all high school and middle school home athletic events excluding OHSAA tournament contests.

All general admission tickets (Adult, Student, Senior Citizen) for both High School and Middle School Athletic events will be $5. Panther fans are encouraged to take advantage of the all sports passes as a way of reducing admission costs if they plan to attend a number of events.

Pass pricing will be as follows:

Adult All Sports Pass: $100

Senior Citizen (Age 60 and up) $50

Student Pass: $50

Family Pass (4 passes): $300

All sport passes and parking passes will be on sale on Friday, Aug. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the table in the Panther Plaza.

For more information please contact the Athletic Office at 740-333-4708 or 740-333-4771.