WCH LL recaps season, plans fall baseball

The Record-Herald has received the following report from the Washington C.H. Little League.

The 2021 District 6 tournaments were held at New Albany and Lewis Center.

Washington’s 12u team went 0-2, losing to New Albany and Olentangy.

The 11u team went 1-2, beating Grove City and losing to Upper Arlington and Liberty.

The 10u team was 1-2. First, they lost to New Albany Gold, then they defeated Grove City before falling to Liberty.

For the 2021 season there were 10 T-ball teams comprised of 112 youth. Donatos Pizza sponsored the entire division.

There were eight coach-pitch teams, consisting of 104 players. The sponsors were: W&W Dry Cleaners, Herron Financial, Deskins Concrete, Willis Clark, Jr. Firemen, Elks, Capuana’s and Crossroads.

In the Major Division (kid pitch) there were five teams with a total of 65 players. Sponsors were: McDonald’s, Eagles, SVG, Super Sport Barber Shop and First State Bank.

The league plans on having a fall baseball season. The Record-Herald will publish more information about this when made available, or, just contact a representative of the league.