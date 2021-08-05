Blue Lion golf 2nd at Adam Sharp Invit.

The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team opened the 2021 season by competing in the Adam Sharp Invitational, hosted by McClain, at Buckeye Hills Country Club Thursday, Aug. 5.

Washington placed second out of 10 teams with a 173 score.

Clinton-Massie won the tournament with a 171.

Garrett Wahl of Washington was the medalist with a 38.

Also for the Blue Lions, John Wall shot a 42; Drew Ferguson, 45; Garrett Dewees, 48 and Luke Crabtree, 51.

Washington will be at home (Greens of Fayette County) Monday, taking on Unioto and Miami Trace beginning at 9 a.m.

Hillsboro placed third with a 176 and McClain (183) placed fourth with their fifth man tiebreaker. Clermont Northeastern was fifth with a 183.

Chillicothe finished sixth with a 197, followed by Jackson with a 207.

Whiteoak was eighth (214), Wellston was ninth (215) and Leesburg Fairfield placed 10th with a 229.

The Washington Blue Lion golf team placed 2nd at the season-opening Adam Sharp Invitational at Buckeye Hills Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (l-r); Will Miller, John Wall, Drew Ferguson, Garrett Dewees, Garrett Wahl (medalist) and Luke Crabtree. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_Blue-Lion-golf-2nd-at-McClain-8-5-2021.jpg The Washington Blue Lion golf team placed 2nd at the season-opening Adam Sharp Invitational at Buckeye Hills Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (l-r); Will Miller, John Wall, Drew Ferguson, Garrett Dewees, Garrett Wahl (medalist) and Luke Crabtree. Photo by Christy Wall