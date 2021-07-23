Truck and tractor pulls excite large fair crowd

A large crowd turned out for the first of two evenings of truck and tractor pulling at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Results from Tuesday, July 20, 2021
8,500-lb. Light Pro Stock Tractors
1. Mike Palmer, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Red Avenger’, International 986, 321.552
2. Brandon Woodruff, New Vienna, Ohio, ‘All Business’, Case International 7220, 319.941
3. Roger Earley, Sabina, Ohio, ‘Strictly Business’, International 1066, 316.206
4. Shaun Thornhill, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Missy’s Pissy’, International 1086, 312.361
5. Mark Wiederhold, Clarksville, Ohio, ‘Bare Necessities’, John Deere 4455, 299.121
6. Tom Lahmers, Ashland, Ohio, ‘Trip My Trigger’, International 1066, 285.448
7. Matt Holland, Milroy, Indiana, ‘Busted Budget’, International 1066, 285.448
8. Mike Palmer, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Red Avenger Classic’, International 966, 280.741
9. Tommy Striecker, North Vernon, Indiana, ‘Green Blood’, John Deere 4020, 279.101
10. Dave Armstrong, Wilmington, Ohio, ‘Rowdy Red’, International 966, 261.202
11. Jordan Stroud, Midland, Ohio, ‘Never-A-Nuff’, John Deere 4430, 248.641
12. Kyle Holland, St. Paul, Indiana, ‘Black Tornado’, John Deere 4430, 162.004
13. Richard Carpenter, Richwood, Ohio, ‘Buckeye Stinger IV’, International 1466, 38.887
6,200-lb. Modified Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks
1. Ralph Hunt, Oakwood, Ohio, ‘Yellow Thunder’, Ford, 336.600
2. Renee Theobald, Shelbyville, Indiana, ‘Pretty Wicked’, Ford, 313.160
3. Jeff Writsel, Orient, Ohio, ‘At It Again’, Ford, 300.194
4. Grant Theobald, Shelbyville, Indiana, ‘Wicked’, Chevrolet, 297.540
5. Howard Antram, Alliance, Ohio, ‘Thunder Wagon II’, Ford, 295.281
6. Marshall Foiles, Xenia, Ohio, ‘Kick Start My Heart’, Chevrolet, 293.000
7. Matt Sites, Spencerville, Ohio, ‘Buckeye Hooker II’, Chevrolet, 292.400
8. David Koglin, Bad Axe, Michigan, ‘Final Drive’, Ford, 290.500
9. Bill Widenmeyer, West Salem, Ohio, ‘Twin T’, Ford, 289.240
9. Blake Widenmeyer, West Salem, Ohio, ‘Smokeless’, Chevrolet, 289.240
11. Tom Eisman, Atlanta, Indiana, ‘Whipper Snapper II’, Ford, 277.860
12. Tim Willing, London, Ohio, ‘Thunderstruck’, n/a, 277.760
13. Scott Farabee, Columbus, Ohio, ‘Rat Rod’, Ford, 258.000
14. Brandon Benton, Williamsburg, Ohio, ‘Slingshot’, Ford, 226.960
Stainless Diesel 8,000-lb. Pro Stock Diesel 4 x 4 Trucks
1. Rob Wright, McArthur, ‘All Attitude’, Dodge, 315.161
2. Evan Davis, Leesburg, Ohio, ‘Grey Area’, Chevrolet, 313.972
3. Jeremy Straley, London, Ohio, ‘Razor’s Edge’, Dodge, 311.052
4. Garrett Loucks, Elkhart, Indiana, ‘Un-Locked’, Chevrolet, 309.992
5. Michael Carpenter, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Top Priority’, Ford, 309.872
6. Nickolas Stamm, Stryker, Ohio, ‘Frank’, Dodge, 308.573
7. Erik Hucke, College Corner, Ohio, ‘Slightly Overworked’, Dodge, 306.573
8. Chris Mann, Jackson Center, Ohio, ‘Grain Train’, Dodge, 304.354
9. Jake Widman, Tiffin, Ohio, ‘Under Pressure’, Dodge, 242.583
7,500-lb. Modified Tractors
1. Todd Feiss, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, ‘S’no Farmer’, Automotive/Piston x 2, 340.801
2. Ron Barga II, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Judge: Next Generation’, Aircraft/Turbine x 3, 335.393
3. Renee Theobald, Shelbyville, Indiana, ‘Full-Blown Wicked’, Automotive/Piston x 2, 331.796
4. Ken Miller, Bellevue, Ohio, ‘Corn and Soybean Special’, Automotive/Piston x 3, 312.292
5. Don Deane, Trafalgar, Indiana, ‘Plumber’s Nitemare’, Aircraft/Turbine x 3, 310.941
6. Alan Judy, Germantown, Ohio, ‘Raptor’, Automotive/Piston x 3, 310.141
7. Kevin Jerew, Richwood, Ohio, ‘Wild Times’, Automotive/Piston x 3, 306.453
8. Brad Schmiesing, Anna, Ohio, ‘Bionic Buzzard’, Aircraft/Piston x 2, 268.340
9. Dan DeChant, Oberlin, Ohio, ‘Radical Ranger’, Aircraft/Piston x 3, 243.363
10. Tim Bennett, Bloomingburg, Ohio, ‘Overtime’, Automotive/Piston x 3, 222.066