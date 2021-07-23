Truck and tractor pulls excite large fair crowd

A large crowd turned out for the first of two evenings of truck and tractor pulling at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Results from Tuesday, July 20, 2021

8,500-lb. Light Pro Stock Tractors

1. Mike Palmer, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Red Avenger’, International 986, 321.552

2. Brandon Woodruff, New Vienna, Ohio, ‘All Business’, Case International 7220, 319.941

3. Roger Earley, Sabina, Ohio, ‘Strictly Business’, International 1066, 316.206

4. Shaun Thornhill, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Missy’s Pissy’, International 1086, 312.361

5. Mark Wiederhold, Clarksville, Ohio, ‘Bare Necessities’, John Deere 4455, 299.121

6. Tom Lahmers, Ashland, Ohio, ‘Trip My Trigger’, International 1066, 285.448

7. Matt Holland, Milroy, Indiana, ‘Busted Budget’, International 1066, 285.448

8. Mike Palmer, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Red Avenger Classic’, International 966, 280.741

9. Tommy Striecker, North Vernon, Indiana, ‘Green Blood’, John Deere 4020, 279.101

10. Dave Armstrong, Wilmington, Ohio, ‘Rowdy Red’, International 966, 261.202

11. Jordan Stroud, Midland, Ohio, ‘Never-A-Nuff’, John Deere 4430, 248.641

12. Kyle Holland, St. Paul, Indiana, ‘Black Tornado’, John Deere 4430, 162.004

13. Richard Carpenter, Richwood, Ohio, ‘Buckeye Stinger IV’, International 1466, 38.887

6,200-lb. Modified Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks

1. Ralph Hunt, Oakwood, Ohio, ‘Yellow Thunder’, Ford, 336.600

2. Renee Theobald, Shelbyville, Indiana, ‘Pretty Wicked’, Ford, 313.160

3. Jeff Writsel, Orient, Ohio, ‘At It Again’, Ford, 300.194

4. Grant Theobald, Shelbyville, Indiana, ‘Wicked’, Chevrolet, 297.540

5. Howard Antram, Alliance, Ohio, ‘Thunder Wagon II’, Ford, 295.281

6. Marshall Foiles, Xenia, Ohio, ‘Kick Start My Heart’, Chevrolet, 293.000

7. Matt Sites, Spencerville, Ohio, ‘Buckeye Hooker II’, Chevrolet, 292.400

8. David Koglin, Bad Axe, Michigan, ‘Final Drive’, Ford, 290.500

9. Bill Widenmeyer, West Salem, Ohio, ‘Twin T’, Ford, 289.240

9. Blake Widenmeyer, West Salem, Ohio, ‘Smokeless’, Chevrolet, 289.240

11. Tom Eisman, Atlanta, Indiana, ‘Whipper Snapper II’, Ford, 277.860

12. Tim Willing, London, Ohio, ‘Thunderstruck’, n/a, 277.760

13. Scott Farabee, Columbus, Ohio, ‘Rat Rod’, Ford, 258.000

14. Brandon Benton, Williamsburg, Ohio, ‘Slingshot’, Ford, 226.960

Stainless Diesel 8,000-lb. Pro Stock Diesel 4 x 4 Trucks

1. Rob Wright, McArthur, ‘All Attitude’, Dodge, 315.161

2. Evan Davis, Leesburg, Ohio, ‘Grey Area’, Chevrolet, 313.972

3. Jeremy Straley, London, Ohio, ‘Razor’s Edge’, Dodge, 311.052

4. Garrett Loucks, Elkhart, Indiana, ‘Un-Locked’, Chevrolet, 309.992

5. Michael Carpenter, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Top Priority’, Ford, 309.872

6. Nickolas Stamm, Stryker, Ohio, ‘Frank’, Dodge, 308.573

7. Erik Hucke, College Corner, Ohio, ‘Slightly Overworked’, Dodge, 306.573

8. Chris Mann, Jackson Center, Ohio, ‘Grain Train’, Dodge, 304.354

9. Jake Widman, Tiffin, Ohio, ‘Under Pressure’, Dodge, 242.583

7,500-lb. Modified Tractors

1. Todd Feiss, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, ‘S’no Farmer’, Automotive/Piston x 2, 340.801

2. Ron Barga II, Greenville, Ohio, ‘Judge: Next Generation’, Aircraft/Turbine x 3, 335.393

3. Renee Theobald, Shelbyville, Indiana, ‘Full-Blown Wicked’, Automotive/Piston x 2, 331.796

4. Ken Miller, Bellevue, Ohio, ‘Corn and Soybean Special’, Automotive/Piston x 3, 312.292

5. Don Deane, Trafalgar, Indiana, ‘Plumber’s Nitemare’, Aircraft/Turbine x 3, 310.941

6. Alan Judy, Germantown, Ohio, ‘Raptor’, Automotive/Piston x 3, 310.141

7. Kevin Jerew, Richwood, Ohio, ‘Wild Times’, Automotive/Piston x 3, 306.453

8. Brad Schmiesing, Anna, Ohio, ‘Bionic Buzzard’, Aircraft/Piston x 2, 268.340

9. Dan DeChant, Oberlin, Ohio, ‘Radical Ranger’, Aircraft/Piston x 3, 243.363

10. Tim Bennett, Bloomingburg, Ohio, ‘Overtime’, Automotive/Piston x 3, 222.066

This truck pulls a heavy load during the event at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The ‘Corn and Soybean Special’ was driven by Ken Miller of Bellevue, Ohio.

‘Plumber’s Nitemare’, driven by Don Deane of Trafalgar, Indiana, competed in the 7,500-lb. Modified Tractors division at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

This older model Ford chugs past the grandstand during the action Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Tim Bennett of Bloomingburg drives ‘Overtime’ in the 7,500-lb. Modified Tractors class at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The event drew a large crowd to the McDonald’s grandstand.

Tim Bennett of Bloomingburg drives 'Overtime' in the 7,500-lb. Modified Tractors class at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The event drew a large crowd to the McDonald's grandstand. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Todd Feiss of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, driving ‘S’no Farmer’, won the 7,500-lb. Modified Tractors division with a pull of 340.801 feet, which was the longest pull of any machine in any of the four divisions Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Fayette County Fair.

Todd Feiss of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, driving 'S'no Farmer', won the 7,500-lb. Modified Tractors division with a pull of 340.801 feet, which was the longest pull of any machine in any of the four divisions Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Fayette County Fair. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

‘Wild Times’ was driven by Kevin Jerew, of Richwood, Ohio.