Fayette County Classic set for Saturday

There will be 15 harness races on Saturday at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Racing will begin at noon and culminate with the annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic.

The following are the entries for Saturday’s races:

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $14,145

Horse, driver and trainer

1. Jl’s Cruiscontrol, Dan Noble, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 2. Oceanfrontproperty, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 3. Terroronthetrack, Cameron McCown, Craig Bowman; 4. Rose Run Xiled, Dan Noble, Christi Noble; 5. Lil Plugs, Trevor Smith, Todd Luther; 6. Parklane Hill, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith.

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE, $11,829

1. Abbey D, Bryan Weaver, Bryan Weaver; 2. Crown Creation, Mark Winters, Mark Winters; 3. Second To None, Dan Noble, Deborah Swartz; 4. Foxtrot Patricia, Jeremy Smith/Austin Hanners, William Hartman; 5. Pinky Promise, Dan Noble, Christi Noble; 6. Gv Queen, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 7. Fortunate Blessing, Ronnie Gillespie, Dan O’Mara.

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $12,876

1. Teachers Rock, Dan Noble, Brian Georges; 2. Tnt Dyn O Mite, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 3. Ol Little Shift, Dan Noble, Greg Smith; 4. Sidechicknamednick, Trevor Smith, Todd Luther; 5. Nevada Rock, Austin Hanners/Trevor Smith, Bret Schwartz.

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISION TOTAL PURSE $14,145

1. Dirty Harry Too, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 2. Willydoitagain, Ronnie Gillespie, Dan O’Mara; 3. Get Extreme, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 4. Mach Out Knockout, Bucky Troute, Bucky Troute; 5. Moved Bythe Spirit, Jeremy Smith, Timothy Lane; 6. Whydontukissthis, Austin Hanners, Roger Hughes Jr.

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,260

1. Fireworks Flash, Jeremy Smith, William Hartman; 2. Good Vibez, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 3. Leaping Legend, Jason Brewer, Jason Brewer; 4. Deer Run Billy, n/a, Frank Johnson; 5. Hanky Panky Andy, Ty Van Rhoden, Fred Boyd; 6. Blue Jacket, Kacey Burns, Roy Burns.

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,829

1. Miss Pebbles, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 2. Mj’s Tommy Girl, Tyler Smith, Brian Georges; 3. Go To Gal, Jeff Smith, Jeff Smith; 4. April Spirit, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 5. Hannahs The One, Mark Winters, Mark Winters; 6. Pepinia, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty.

RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $12,876

1. Vallcove, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 2. Seas The Moment, Ronnie Cillespie/Christopher Hope, Dan O’Mara; 3. Princessofthenight, Scott Cisco, Jeff Nisonger; 4. Dragons Best, Trevor Smith/Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 5. Box O Clox, David Young II, Tom Blankenship.

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, THIRD DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $14,145

1. N We Gone, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 2. Chillin The Most, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 3. Price Nob Hills, Mark Winters Jr., Mark Winters Jr.; 4. Arbin, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 5. One Rockin Wes, Scott Cisco, Mark Winters; 6. Truthfinder, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson.

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,260

1. Wegoforthefront, Dan Noble/Jeff Nisonger, Tim McCoy; 2. Ss Pepino, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 3. Rsa Pepes Chip, Brady Clemens, Steven Swatzel; 4. Horse Fly, n/a, Mike Polhamus; 5. Tiger King, Jason Brewer, Jason Brewer; 6. Poets N Pirates, Christopher Hope, Pasko Vucinaj.

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, THIRD DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $12,876

1. Grahams Teddy Bear, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 2. Scylly Rock, Dan Noble, Brian Georges; 3. Sectionline Dragon, Tyler Smith, Steve Bauder; 4. Dress Western, Allen Anderson, Allen Anderson; 5. Mother Of Dragons, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger.

RACE NO. 11, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, THIRD DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE, $11,829

1. Deathmetalprincess, Austin Hanners, Brian Haynes; 2. Notable Kamryn, Allen Anderson, Allen Anderson; 3. Forever Autumn, Austin Hanners, Hugh Beatty; 4. Lady Ruth, Dan Noble, Christi Noble; 5. Long Tom Babe, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Roebuck; 6. Waverly, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk.

RACE NO. 12, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FOURTH DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $14,145

1. Cruisin Artie, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 2. Smokin Gunslinger, Dan Noble, Ray Paver; 3. Sweet Paradise, Jeff Nisonger, Rusty Leyes; 4. The Iron Throne, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 5. Prince John, Charles Bolen, George Hensley Jr.; 6. Tommy Shelby, Dan Noble, Christi Noble.

RACE NO. 13, NON-WINNERS OF $2,500 LIFETIME AE: NW $1,000 IN 2021, PACE, PURSE $600

1. Bearcreekplayer, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 2. Rocknroll Shelli, n/a, Frank Johnson; 3. Hoosier Hypnotic, Jack Dailey, Jack Dailey; 4. Dh Rockin Artist, Jeremy Smith, Timothy Ignarski; 5. Pine Flirt, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 6. Eagle A Scootin, Scott Cisco, Scott Cisco; 7. Silber, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger.

RACE NO. 14, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIFTH DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $14,145

1. M. Amadeus, Scott Cisco, Mark Winters; 2. Search The Sea, Scott Cisco, John Ackley; 3. Meet Me At Mary’s, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 4. Hiswayorthehighway, Chad Leyes, Rusty Leyes; 5. Art’s Arsenal, Scott Cisco/Jeremy Smith; Timothy Ignarski.

RACE NO. 15, THE D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC, PACE, PURSE $9,000

1. Robin’s Art, Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders; 2. Art Of Revenge, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 3. Dt Pet Attack, Scott Cisco, Scott Cisco; 4. Mad Eye Moody, Trevor Smith, Bret Schwartz; 5. Fluff Yeahh, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz.

Harness racing returns to the Fayette County Fair Saturday, beginning at noon, with a total of 15 races on the card. The final race of the afternoon will be the annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic, with a purse of $9,000. Above, horses pass the grandstand during Wednesday’s eighth race. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_Harness-horsies-July-21-2021.jpg Harness racing returns to the Fayette County Fair Saturday, beginning at noon, with a total of 15 races on the card. The final race of the afternoon will be the annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic, with a purse of $9,000. Above, horses pass the grandstand during Wednesday’s eighth race. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald