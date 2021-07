12 harness races at the fair Wednesday

There are 12 races on the card for Wednesday’s harness racing at the Fayette County Fair.

The first race is set to start at 4:30 p.m.

Here are the entries for Wednesday’s races:

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $12,249

Horse, driver and trainer

1. Yankee Sparkle, Trevor Smith, Mervin Schmucker; 2. King’s Cruiser, Tyler Smith, Jeff Nisonger; 3. Cold Decked, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 4. Pinot Blanc, Austin Hanners, Tom Blankenship; 5. Illini Duke, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Roebuck; 6. Woo Said, Allen Woolums, Donald Williams.

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,312

1. Lady Fireworks, David Meyer, David Meyer; 2. Boulee Girl, Dan Noble, Virgil Morgan Jr., 3. Banker’s Fortune, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday; 4. Forget The Past, Cameron McCown, Brian Georges; 5. Whispering Willow, Mark Winters, Mark Winters; 6. Rose Run Wildcat, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty.

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,232

1. Willy The Fillie, Austin Hanners, Ty Van Rhoden; 2. Charming Illusion, Alex Hawk, Charles Vigneron; 3. Queen of Cambridge, Austin Hanners, Danny Collins; 4. Sonnett’s Hanover, Scott Cisco, Mark Winters; 5. Rockin Moon, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 6. Disaronno Hill, Brett Miller, Virgil Morgan Jr.

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, FIRST DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,448

1. Mr. Steele, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr.; 2. Mjs Wishinforpet, n/a, Doyle Bross; 3. Jazzman Deep, Mark Winters, Mark Winters; 4. Rose Run Xtatic, Mike Polhamus, Mike Polhamus; 5. Doo Wop Lous, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 6. Ted’s Team, Ty Van Rhoden, Ty Van Rhoden.

RACE NO. 5, NON-WINNERS OF $1,500 LIFETIME AE: NW $500 IN 2021, PACE

1. Caprianna Star, Scott Cisco, John Ingram; 2. Lovethewayyoulie, Allen Woolumns, Brian Georges; 3. Eagle A Scootin, Scott Cisco, Scott Cisco; 4. Decent Sawyer, Mark Winters, Timothy Reck; 5. Cw Stickman, Austin Hanners, Travis Redden; 6. Pine Flirt, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 7. Captain Cully, Case Bateson, Jeff Brewer; 8. Little T, Allen Woolums, Brian Georges.

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $12,249

1. Let’snotforget, Austin Hanners, Tom Blankenship; 2. Professor Patrick, Dan Noble, John Fitzgerald; 3. Pike Rock, n/a, Thomas Litt; 4. Rose Run Warrior, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 5. Hello Rocky, Clayton Pfeifer/Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 6. Ourwhiskeycavalier, Alex Hawk, Ralph Calvert Jr.

RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,312

1. Before You Go Go, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 2. Kissn Kitty, Justin Hall, Justin Hall; 3. Essentally, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Roebuck; 4. Credit My Mvp, Michelle Caldwell, Michell Caldwell; 5. Trotting Up Astorm, Alex Hawk, Charles Vigneron; 6. Susan B, n/a, Mike Polhamus.

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,232

1. Notwhatshesaid, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 2. Bring On Binni, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 3. Southern Panda, n/a, Mike Polhamus; 4. Crusin Thru Time, Trevor Smith, Tom Blankenship; 5. Rainy Day Chic, Austin Hanners, Dan O’Mara; 6. Sunshine Filly, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz.

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, SECOND DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,448

1. Mommas Thomas, Mark Winters, Mark Winters; 2. Sir Bo-bo, Mickey Holiday, Ken Holliday; 3. Ct’s Ridgeboy, Scott Cisco, Steve Moore; 4. Cs Sam Power, Michelle Caldwell, Roger Hughes Jr.; 5. Wyatt Blu, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty.

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, THIRD DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $12,249

1. Siri Said, Larry Finn, Larry Finn; 2. Speak Well, Jack Dailey, Clarence Foulk; 3. Beebeetee, Brett Miller, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 4. Piketon Flash, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 5. Official Bean, Austin Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 6. Life Master, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters.

RACE NO. 11, THE BOBBY BURNS & MAJOR MALLOW SIGNATURE SERIES, TROT, LIMITED TO 8 STARTERS, PREFERENCE OHIO SIRED, WHOLLY OHIO OWNED, PURSE $5,000

1. Tt’s D-jay, Ty Van Rhoden, Ty Van Rhoden; 2. Master Mighty, Thomas Litt, Thomas Litt; 3. Cantab Lindy, Tyler Smith, Brent Davis; 4. Cash Lane, Conley Newberry, Mike Polhamus; 5. Sizzling Chips, Allen Woolumns, Brian Georges; 6. Uncle Joe, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 7. Lane Of Stone, Mark Winters, Mark Winters; 8. Voyage To Paris, n/a, Thomas Litt.

RACE NO. 12, THE McKINLEY KIRK SIGNATURE SERIES, PACE, LIMITED TO 8 STARTERS, PREFERENCE OHIO SIRED, WHOLLY OHIO OWNED, TOP OHIO MONEY EARNERS IN 2021, PURSE $5,000

1. Petacular Rock, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 2. Jimmy James, Jeremy Smith/Cameron McCown, Kenneth Hurst; 3. Winna Winna, Larry Finn, Larry Finn; 4. Ubuntu, Koltin Koble, Christi Noble; 5. Dontevergiveup, Scott Cisco, John Ingram; 6. Rock N Randy V, Case Bateson, Jason Brewer; 7. Fox Valley Rebel, Michael Swartz, Deborah Swartz; 8. Rj’s Dragon, Austin Hanners, Ty Van Rhoden.

