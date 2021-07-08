Blue Lion youth football camp set for July 15

The Washington Blue Lions will be conducting a youth football camp on Thursday, July 15.

The camp is for youth who will be in grades 2-8 this upcoming school year.

The camp will run on the 15th from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Gardner Park.

Campers will be schooled in the fundamentals of football through a variety of enjoyable drills, games and contests, stated a press release.

This camp will help each youth achieve a new level of self-confidence, while focusing on solid football knowledge and skills.

Campers will be divided into instructional groups and will have the opportunity to work on offensive, defensive and special teams drill sessions.

What to bring

Participating athletes should bring a positive attitude, football cleats, tennis shoes and comfortable workout shorts.

Quarterbacks should also bring one football and be sure to write their name and/or school on the ball.

The costs is $20 per camper.

Head football coach Chuck Williamson stated that parents bring their kids to Gardner Park around 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. to get them registered for the camp that starts at 6 p.m.