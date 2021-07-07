Collins qualifies to major tournament in ‘22

Connor Collins, a senior this upcoming school year at Miami Trace, continues to work on his sport of choice, bowling.

Collins placed third in the Division I State tournament back in March.

On June 20, Collins competed in the Great Lakes Junior Gold Tournament in Sandusky, Ohio.

Collins won a $500 scholarship for his efforts, as he placed second. He will not receive the money until after graduation in 2022.

“We bowled six games in sets of two,” Collins said. “We would bowl two games, then move a pair of lanes, then bowl two games and move a pair of lanes.

“I think my average for the day was 190,” Collins said. “That was the first tournament that I’ve bowled in (since the high school season ended). This was the first tournament I’ve bowled in with these kinds of stakes, like a spot to go to the highest tournament in the country for youth bowling.

“It was just like another tournament, I guess,” Collins said.

The Junior Gold tournament is next July in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Collins said.

Collins is a regular at LeElla Lanes, as he continues to work on his game.

“I bowl like three or four times a week,” Collins said. He works on specific parts of his game.

“It’s a lot more about my style and the way I throw the ball,” Collins said. “Instead of how I need to make the ball react.”

As for his college plans, Collins said, “I’m still looking at a few places, but I really haven’t decided where I’m going to go yet.

“I’d like to thank my parents (J.R. and Bobbie Collins), Ron Amore, Sr. (his high school coach) and Muskingum coach Doug Smith,” Collins said. “There are a lot of people in my life that kind of make me go towards a lot of the goals I have. There are a lot more than I could probably name.”

In addition to bowling, Collins is a member of the Miami Trace High School marching band, where he plays the drums (specifically, the quads).

Connor Collins, a senior at Miami Trace High School this upcoming school year, has qualified to a national bowling tournament set for next year in Michigan. He placed second at a qualifying tournament in Sandusky, Ohio, above, on June 20, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_Connor-Collins-at-Great-Lakes-June-20-2021.jpg Connor Collins, a senior at Miami Trace High School this upcoming school year, has qualified to a national bowling tournament set for next year in Michigan. He placed second at a qualifying tournament in Sandusky, Ohio, above, on June 20, 2021. Courtesy photo