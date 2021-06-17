Indians defeat Orioles, 10-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez and Bobby Bradley homered during a three-run first inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 10-3 on Thursday, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 19 games.

The Orioles are approaching the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses. Arizona, which tied the mark Wednesday, was slated to play at San Francisco later Thursday. The 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets also lost 22 straight road games.

The win gave Cleveland a four-game sweep and sent Baltimore to its eighth straight loss overall.

Yu Chang had four RBIs with a two-run single in the sixth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Austin Hays and Maikel Franco homered for the Orioles, who return to Camden Yards to open a series with Toronto on Friday night.

Ramírez hit a two-run homer — his 16th of the season — and Bradley hit his fourth since being called up from the minors June 4. Eddie Rosario homered in the fourth off starter Jorge López (2-8).

Indians starter Eli Morgan remained in the game after being struck by a line drive above the right elbow in the first inning. Morgan, making his second major league start, punched out Cedric Mullins on three pitches to start the game. Trey Mancini lined the next pitch to the mound, and the ball hit Morgan on the fly. Chang, playing third base, caught the ball for the out.

Manager Terry Francona and a trainer went to the mound and talked to Morgan, who nodded his head that he wasn’t injured. Morgan took a couple of warmup pitches and remained in the game, earning a pat on the head from Francona and a loud ovation from the crowd.

Mullins was hit on the earflap of his helmet by Kyle Nelson’s pitch in the fourth. Manager Brandon Hyde and a trainer checked on Mullins, who was on one knee for a couple of moments before taking first base.

WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES, KID

Morgan allowed three runs and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings. His first start against Toronto on May 28 came in conditions that saw winds gusting to 45 mph and steady, blowing rain. He allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Morgan was sent to Triple-A Columbus a few days after that outing but was recalled as Cleveland deals with injuries to its rotation. Shane Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, is shut down for two weeks with a stiff right shoulder, and Zach Plesac broke his right thumb after angrily removing his shirt following a poor outing last month.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Anthony Santander, who has been dealing with a sore left ankle, was back in right field after being out of the lineup and pinch hitting Wednesday.

Indians: C Austin Hedges was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list. He was hit in the helmet by a pitch Friday and took a foul tip off his mask Tuesday. … OF Jordan Luplow (sprained right ankle) was transferred to 60-day IL. … C Ryan Lavarnway had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Bruce Zimmermann will start the opener of a three-game series at home against Toronto on Friday night.

Indians: RHP J.C. Mejia will pitch Friday night when Cleveland opens a three-game series in Pittsburgh.