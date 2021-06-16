Mullins receives USBC scholarship

A member of the Washington High School graduating Class of 2021, Owen Mullins recently received a $3,000 scholarship from the Ohio State USBC (United States Bowling Congress).

“His application was better than anyone else’s out there,” Ron Amore Jr., proprietor of LeElla Lanes and a member of the state board of the USBC, said. “It was absolutely excellent. With all of his community service and everything else, they picked him.

“He’s had a long career in bowling,” Amore said. “He’s bowled from a very young age and has been very successful at it.”

Mullins concluded his high school bowling career by qualifying to the State tournament back in March.

“I was pretty pleased to know that I got the scholarship,” Mullins said. “There are a lot of bowlers in the state and a lot of people go for that scholarship, so, to know that I got it out of all of those, that’s pretty cool. To get the call was a special experience. I’m very appreciative.”

Mullins will be attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located in Terre Haute, Indiana.

He will major in mechanical engineering and continue his athletic career as a member of Fightin’ Engineers baseball team. Mullins said he is looking to bowl on the school’s club team, as well.

“I would like to thank my teachers, obviously,” Mullins said. “For teaching me pretty much everything I know and for their great letters of recommendation. My bowling coach, Buckie Caulley, a great guy and a better coach.

“I’d like to thank Ron Amore, for helping me through youth leagues and some in high school bowling,” Mullins said. “He’s another good guy.

“I’d definitely like to thank my parents, Becky and Darren,” Mullins said. “For paying for leagues and bowling equipment, being there at most of my matches when they could be; just being all-around supportive.”

Mullins will depart for college in late August.

This is the second year in a row that a young person from Fayette County has received this scholarship. Last year, it was Miami Trace High School graduate Andrew Amore.

Owen Mullins, a recent graduate of Washington High School, holds the certificate he received from the Ohio State chapter of the United States Bowling Congress. Mullins was the winner of the $3,000 scholarhip awarded each year to one boy and one girl in Ohio. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Owen-Mullins-scholarship-pic.jpg Owen Mullins, a recent graduate of Washington High School, holds the certificate he received from the Ohio State chapter of the United States Bowling Congress. Mullins was the winner of the $3,000 scholarhip awarded each year to one boy and one girl in Ohio.