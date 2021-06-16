McDonald’s honors spring athletes

Epifano’s McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown recently presented their annual Spring Sports Student-Athlete awards.

One young man and one young woman from Washington High School, Miami Trace High School and Greeneview High School were selected from nominations submitted by their coaches.

Judging was based on academics, athletics and community involvement per nominee.

From Washington High School, the recipients were Sterling Smith and Brooklyn Foose.

From Miami Trace High School, the recipeients were Conner Bucher and Libby Aleshire and from Greeneview High School, the receipents were Kristopher Phillips and Laney Hines.

The awards are presented three times during the school year after the fall, winter and spring seasons.

Libby Aleshire of Miami Trace was the female Student-Athlete Award winner for the spring 2021 sports season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_laleshire-1-.jpg Libby Aleshire of Miami Trace was the female Student-Athlete Award winner for the spring 2021 sports season. Brooklyn Foose, a recent graduate of Washington High School, received the McDonald’s Student-Athlete Award for the 2021 spring sports season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_bfoose-1-.jpg Brooklyn Foose, a recent graduate of Washington High School, received the McDonald’s Student-Athlete Award for the 2021 spring sports season. Miami Trace’s Conner Bucher was the male Student-Athlete Award winner for the spring 2021 sports season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Cbucher-1-.jpg Miami Trace’s Conner Bucher was the male Student-Athlete Award winner for the spring 2021 sports season. Courtesy photos Laney Hines of Greeneview High School recently received the McDonald’s Student-Athlete Award for the 2021 spring sports season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_lhines-1-.jpg Laney Hines of Greeneview High School recently received the McDonald’s Student-Athlete Award for the 2021 spring sports season. Courtesy photos A member of the Washington High School graduating Class of 2021, Sterling Smith was recently presented with the McDonald’s Student-Athlete Award for the spring sports season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_ssmith-1-.jpg A member of the Washington High School graduating Class of 2021, Sterling Smith was recently presented with the McDonald’s Student-Athlete Award for the spring sports season. Courtesy photos Kristopher Phillips of Greeneview High School has received the McDonald’s Student-Athlete Award for the spring 2021 sports season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_kphillips-1-.jpg Kristopher Phillips of Greeneview High School has received the McDonald’s Student-Athlete Award for the spring 2021 sports season. Courtesy photos