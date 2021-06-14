Rodgers to attend Evangel U.

A recent graduate of Miami Trace High School, Logan Rodgers, signed a letter of intent to attend Evangel University, a private Christian university in Springfield, Missouri, where he will continue his education and his basketball career.

“You have kind of the older part of Springfield and then you have the newer, roaring part of Springfield and (the school) is right smack dab in the middle of it,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said his college choices came down to Wilmington, Bluffton, Miami of Ohio, Penn State Greater Allegheny and Evangel.

“We went on a visit and (I) just really felt at home,” Rodgers said. “I felt the most comfortable there. I really felt like that was the place where I wanted to be, where I need to be.

“My aspirations are to try and go play professionally,” Rodgers said. “I felt that was the best place for me to go for that opportunity to happen.

“I’m looking forward to the actual experience of it all,” Rodgers said. “Just really getting away, nine and a half hours away from my parents. Just being able to kind of spread my wings more and just kind of really enjoying the experience, as well as getting a good education and also being able to do something that I love.”

Rodgers spoke about the direction his education might go.

“I have it a little bit narrowed down,” Rodgers said. “It’s a broad range of things. I’ve thought about business, I’ve thought about forensic science. I’ve also thought about physical therapy type stuff, sports medicine, stuff like that.”

As for a favorite subject in high school, Rodgers said, “It would have to be history, for sure. It just came naturally to me, I don’t know why.”

As for a favorite teacher, Rodgers said, “It would have to be Carlos (Roberts) (who teaches at the learning center).”

What will it take for Rodgers to be successful at the next level?

“I’m going to have to work out almost every day,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to be eating as much as possible, adding weight to my frame.

“Mostly, I want to thank my parents for the opportunity,” Rodgers said. “For always driving me to games and practices, training, just the whole nine yards. I thank God for the opportunity He’s given me to showcase my talent at this level. I give glory to Him.”

Rodgers said he’s used the doubts from others about his talent as motivation along the way.

“I want to thank them, because, if it wasn’t for them not believing in me, I would probably not be where I am today,” Rodgers said. “But, that chip on my shoulder has always been there and it still is.”

“Logan is as hard working and diligent a kid as we’ve had in the program throughout,” former Miami Trace head basketball coach Rob Pittser said. “He wanted to stretch his game out, because, at the collegiate level, that’s where it’s at for him.

“He has tremendous size and a really good work ethic,” Pittser said. “He had to battle through it seemed like a ton of injuries this past year. And then the COVID situation kind of stripped him of what he could have been statistically, probably, during the season.” The Panthers played just 14 games in the 2020-21 season.

“He certainly has a lot of potential to play at the next level,” Pittser said. “He’s super coach-able and he’s a really, really good kid. He’s worked on his perimeter game to the point where he’s shooting the ball pretty consistently.

“He’s definitely going to be challenged at the scholarship level he’ll be playing at,” Pittser said. “I think he’ll do great. I think he’ll be able to survive on his own, traveling that far distance. He’s got a lot of good people skills and a lot of good survival skills. The future is certainly bright for him.”

Logan Rodgers, seated, flanked by his parents, Rich Rodgers and Lori Gentry, and signs a letter of intent to attend Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, where he will continue his education and his basketball career. (standing, l-r); Rodgers’ grandparents Trudy Summers and Gary Summers and step-father, Bobby Gentry. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Logan-Rodgers-signs.jpg Logan Rodgers, seated, flanked by his parents, Rich Rodgers and Lori Gentry, and signs a letter of intent to attend Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, where he will continue his education and his basketball career. (standing, l-r); Rodgers’ grandparents Trudy Summers and Gary Summers and step-father, Bobby Gentry. Rodgers https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Logan-Rodgers-mug-2-.jpg Rodgers