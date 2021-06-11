FCS holds basketball camp with HCA

Student-athletes from Fayette Christian School welcomed their peers from Hillsboro Christian Academy for a basketball camp the week of June 7-11. Above are those in attendance on Friday, June 11, 2021. Twenty-two youth took part in the camp which was under the direction of FCS head coach Gary Shaffer. Most of the camp was held at the Fayette County Family YMCA. It ended Friday at the Fayette Christian School. There were several skill contests held during the camp and the youth received coupons from the Fayette County McDonald’s restaurants.

THREE-ON-THREE CHAMPS — Nate Crichton, left and Jake Crichton, right, along with Jack Shaffer (not pictured) won the three-on-three competition at the FCS basketball camp held this week.

FIVE-ON-FIVE TEAM CHAMPS — (l-r); Joshua Baggs, Jackson Boggess, Jaden Henderson, Rook Labig, Gage McDaniel, Drew Pontious and Tyler Tripp.

BLITZ CHAMPS — (l-r); Cade Whitaker, Brady Bumpus, Tyler Tamara, Jaden Henderson, Aaron Taylor and Conner Henderson. Not pictured: Jack Shaffer.

ONE-ON-ONE CHAMPS — (l-r); Brady Bumpus, 1st place; Nate Crichton, 2nd place.

HOT SHOT CHAMPS — (l-r); Zander Ivey, 1st place, 141 points; Gage McDaniel, 2nd place, 137 points and Jake Crichton, 3rd place, 125 points.