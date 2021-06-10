Several locals compete in SE District All-Star game

CHILLICOTHE — Several prep baseball players and one coach from Fayette County recently took part in the Southeast District All-Star game held at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe.

From Miami Trace High School, Braden Osborne, Josh Gilmore, Conner Bucher and head coach Rob Smith and from Washington High School, Titus Lotz competed in the game for the West squad.

The East team beat the West, 9-6.

Conner Bucher was named the West team’s MVP. He hit a triple, drew a walk and scored one run.

Above is the contingent from Fayette County who took part in the Southeast District All-Star baseball game at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe. (l-r); Braden Osborne, Josh Gilmore, Rob Smith and Conner Bucher of Miami Trace and Titus Lotz of Washington. Miami Trace's Conner Bucher, left, was the Most Valuable Player for the West team in the recent Southeast District All-Star game held at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe. Next to Bucher is an unnamed representative of the district.