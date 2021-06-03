8 local players named All-District in baseball

Postseason awards for the 2021 high school baseball season were recently announced for the Southeast District.

Six players and one coach from Miami Trace High School and two players from Washington High School were among those recognized.

Conner Bucher, Josh Gilmore and Brayden Osborne of Miami Trace and Titus Lotz of Washington were named First Team, All-SE District.

Hunter McBee of Miami Trace and A.J. Dallmayer of Washington were named Second Team, All-SE District and Luke Henry and Dylan Bernard of Miami Trace were named Special Mention, All-SE District.

The Division I and II District Coach of the Year is Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith.

Smith guided the Panthers to a school-best final record of 23-2.

The Panthers won a share of the Frontier Athletic Conference championship (tying with Jackson). Miami Trace also won a Sectional championship with wins over Logan Elm and Athens.

The Panthers were also ranked No. 1 in the State in the Division II coaches’ poll for two weeks and finished ranked No. 2.

Smith ended the season less than 10 wins away from 400 for his coaching career.

Smith will also be a coach in the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Augusta Brand Senior All-Star series that will be held in Toledo June 15 and 16.

Also from the Frontier Athletic Conference, being named First Team, All-District were: Ryan Scott, Hillsboro; Ty Broermann, Holden Blankenship and Bryson Brown, Jackson; Second Team, All-District: Tanner Warner and Hunter Green, Hillsboro; Mason Ratcliff, McClain; Special Mention, All-District: Boston Kuhn and Logan Camp, Jackson.

Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith, with Bo Little, left and Wes May, right, was named the Southeast District Coach of the Year for the 2021 season. The Panthers set a new school record in wins and finished 23-2 on the season with an FAC co-championship and a Sectional championship. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_Rob-Smith-take-one.jpg Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith, with Bo Little, left and Wes May, right, was named the Southeast District Coach of the Year for the 2021 season. The Panthers set a new school record in wins and finished 23-2 on the season with an FAC co-championship and a Sectional championship.

MT’s Rob Smith District Coach of the Year