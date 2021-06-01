Haldeman, Smith qualify to State track meet

The second and final day of the Division I Regional track meet was held Friday, May 28 at Pickerington North High School.

The concluding day of the Division II Regional track meet was Saturday, May 29 at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe.

At Pickerington, recent Miami Trace graduate Jaden Haldeman placed fourth in the finals of the 300-meter hurdles to earn a spot in Friday’s State semifinals.

His time of 38.78 was .05 seconds out of third place and .19 seconds from second place.

Haldeman received an at-large bid to the State in the 110-meter hurdles. Haldeman placed fifth in the finals in 14.80.

The Division I State track meet is being held this year at Hilliard Darby High School.

The semifinals of the boys’ 110-meter hurdles is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The semifinals of the boys’ 300-meter hurdles is slated for 5:10 p.m. Friday.

In the Division II Regional meet at Southeastern H.S., recent Washington High School graduate Sterling Smith placed fourth in the shot put to qualify to the State tournament.

Smith’s best throw was 51’ 2”.

The Division II State track meet will be held this year at Pickerington North High School.

Smith will compete in the State shot put competition Friday at 10 a.m.

There will be more coverage of the Regional track meet in an upcoming edition of the Record-Herald.