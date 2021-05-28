Lovett qualifies to Regional finals

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion track team had several of its members compete in the first day of the Division II Regional track meet at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe Thursday.

Recent Washington graduate Sterling Smith competed in the discus throw, where he placed sixth with a best throw of 146’ 6”.

Colt Sechrest of Bellaire won the Regional title with a throw of 182’ 7”.

Junior Chloe Lovett qualified to the finals on Saturday in two events, the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.

Lovett had the seventh-fastest time out of 14 competitors in the 100-meter hurdles: 16.56.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Lovett was sixth-fastest out of 16 in 47.01.

McClain’s Kerrigan Pollard was second-fastest in 46.28.

Washington’s 4 x 400-meter relay team, comprised of Cloe Copas, Kierstyn Mitchell, Isabella Racine and Lovett, placed 11th with a time of 4:23.24.

Jacob Stone placed tied for sixth in the pole vault, clearing 12’ 6”.

David Adams of Indian Valley won the Regional pole vault title at 14’ 8”.

Also on Saturday, Smith will compete in the shot put at 11:30 a.m.

Lovett will compete in the hurdle events some time after 1 p.m., which is when running events begin.

Washington’s Chloe Lovett clears a hurdle in the 300-meter event at the Regional meet at Southeastern High School Thursday, May 27, 2021. She will compete in the finals Saturday afternoon. Also pictured is Claire Shriner of Sheridan. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Chloe-Lovett-Reg-300-h-5-27-2021.jpg Washington’s Chloe Lovett clears a hurdle in the 300-meter event at the Regional meet at Southeastern High School Thursday, May 27, 2021. She will compete in the finals Saturday afternoon. Also pictured is Claire Shriner of Sheridan. Chloe Lovett, left, clears a hurdle in the 100-meter event, alongside Daphne Alexander of West Holmes at the Division II Regional meet at Southeastern High School Thursday, May 27, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Chloe-Lovett-Regional-100-h-5-27-2021.jpg Chloe Lovett, left, clears a hurdle in the 100-meter event, alongside Daphne Alexander of West Holmes at the Division II Regional meet at Southeastern High School Thursday, May 27, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Above, middle, Washington’s Kierstyn Mitchell takes off with the baton from Cloe Copas during the 4 x 400-meter relay at the Division II Regional meet Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Southeastern High School. Also pictured, at left, competitors from Indian Valley and, at right, runners from Jackson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Copas-Mitchell-4-x-4-Reg-5-27-2021.jpg Above, middle, Washington’s Kierstyn Mitchell takes off with the baton from Cloe Copas during the 4 x 400-meter relay at the Division II Regional meet Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Southeastern High School. Also pictured, at left, competitors from Indian Valley and, at right, runners from Jackson. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Jacob Stone goes up and over the bar in the pole vault at the Regional meet Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Southeastern High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Jacob-Stone-Regional-pv-5-27-2021.jpg Washington’s Jacob Stone goes up and over the bar in the pole vault at the Regional meet Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Southeastern High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Isabella Racine begins her leg of the 4 x 400-meter relay after the exchange from Kierstyn Mitchell at the Division II Regional meet Thursday, May 27, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Racine-Mitchell-4-x-4-Reg-5-27-2021.jpg Washington’s Isabella Racine begins her leg of the 4 x 400-meter relay after the exchange from Kierstyn Mitchell at the Division II Regional meet Thursday, May 27, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Sterling Smith competes in the discus throw at the Division II Regional track and field meet Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/05/web1_Sterling-Smith-Regional-discus-5-27-2021.jpg Washington’s Sterling Smith competes in the discus throw at the Division II Regional track and field meet Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

In 100, 300-hurdles