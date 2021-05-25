2 District wins

The second and concluding day of the Division II District track meet was held at Washington High School Saturday, May 22.

Washington had two District champions as senior Sterling Smith won the shot put title and junior Chloe Lovett won the 300-meter hurdles.

Lovett placed fourth in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles (16.21) to qualify to the Regional meet and Washington’s 4 x 400-meter relay team of Cloe Copas, Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell and Isabella Racine placed third to qualify to the Regional meet with a time of 4:25.04.

Smith followed his FAC championship in the shot put with a District title with a throw of 50’ 3”.

Jacob Stone is a Regional qualifier in the pole vault after his third place finish at the District. Stone cleared the bar at 12’ 0”.

In the girls’ team competition, Unioto won the District championship with 102 team points. Wheelersburg was a close second with 98 points.

Circleville was third with 87 points and McClain was fourth with 86 points.

Hillsboro placed eighth with 37 points and Washington was ninth with 36 points.

In the boys’ meet, it was really a battle for second place as McDermott Northwest cruised to a decisive win with 122 team points.

Northwest’s Caleb Scoggins won the 400-meter dash (52.56).

Josh Shope of Northwest won the 800-meters in 1:58.50 with teammate Mason Breech taking second in 2:05.05.

Landon Smith of Northwest won the 1600-meter run in 4:24.66. Smith placed second in the 3200-meter run in 9:54.47.

Northwest won the 4 x 400 (3:34.91) and 4 x 800-meter relays (a meet record 8:05.12) and took second in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200-meter relays, which went to McClain and Hillsboro, respectively.

Northwest took a third place in the long jump and a fourth place in the discus throw as highlights from their field events.

Hillsboro was a distant second with 65 points and McClain was third with 57 points.

Washington placed 10th with 32 team points.

For Hillsboro, Kai Rickman won the 100-meter dash in 11.22. He also won the 200-meter dash in 22.68.

Rickman teamed with Logan Weber, Anthony Richards and Maliki Porter to win the 4 x 200-meter relay in a time of 1:32.81.

McClain won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 44.81. Those participants were Brandon King, Braden Wright, Seth Wise and Matt Bliss.

Hillsboro placed second in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 3:35.64. Those competitors were Weber, Porter, Richards and Owen Ryan.

McClain placed fourth to go to Regionals with a time of 3:38.94. That relay was comprised of Bliss, Alex Snyder, Lyle White and Wright.

Wright also won the high jump at 5’ 10”.

Richards won the long jump title at 21’ 1 1/2”.

Zach Burns of Hillsboro was second in the shot put with a throw of 46’ 10”.

For McClain, Iva Easter was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.13. Teammate Kerrigan Pollard was third in 13.16. Pollard was also third in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.60.

McClain’s Geneve Baril placed third in the 1600-meter run in 5:29.16.

Baril also qualified to the Regionals in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:33.33.

McClain’s 4 x 100-meter relay team placed second at the District with a time of 53.19. Those runners were Emma Stegbauer, Luca Matesic, Macey McCune and Easter.

McClain was second in the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:50.55. That relay was composed of Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh, McCune and Easter.

Hillsboro was third in 1:51.51. Those runners were Bre Karnes, Sydney Callahan, Sinai Roberts and Allison Browning.

McClain’s Easter, Kaitlyn Jett, Butterbaugh and Matesic won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:22.13.

McClain’s Lily Barnes placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 32’ 8”.

Barnes is also going to the Regionals in the discus throw placing third at 110’ 3”.

The Division II Regional meet is being held at Southeastern High School, near Chillicothe, Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

A top four placement at the Regional meet earns qualification to the State track meet.

Washington girls results:

100-meter dash: Kierstyn Mitchell, 10th, 14.02; Aaralyne Estep, tie 18th, 14.81

200-meter dash: Isabella Racine, 9th, 29.06; Kierstyn Mitchell, 15th, 30.22

400-meter dash: Megan Sever, 14th, 1:10.89; Kaithlyn Maquilling, 19th, 1:17.15

800-meter run: Cloe Copas, 6th, 2:38.03; Diya Patel, 17th, 3:21.69

1600-meter run: Cloe Copas, 6th, 5:48.58; Maggie Copas, 17th, 6:51.61

3200-meter run: Maggie Copas, 17th, 16:17.76

100-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, 4th, 16.21; Morgan Cartwright, 11th, 18.06

300-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, 1st, 46.85; Morgan Cartwright, 9th, 53.07

4 x 100-meter relay: 7th, 58.17 (Arianna Heath, Morgan Cartwright, Aaralyne Estep, Laurel Marting)

4 x 200-meter relay: 6th, 1:54.26 (Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell, Haley Brenner, Isabella Racine)

4 x 400-meter relay: 3rd, 4:25.04 (Cloe Copas, Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell, Isabella Racine)

4 x 800-meter relay: 8th, 11:51.61 (Mia Moats, Maggie Copas, Kayli Merritt, Madison Hayes)

High jump: Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, 7th, 4’ 10”

Pole vault: Kaithlyn Maquilling, 8th, 7’ 6”

Long jump: Laurel Marting, tie 11th, 15’ 6 1/2”; Aaralyne Estep, 15th, 14’ 1”

Shot put: Emma Payne, 13th, 26’ 7”; Emilee Wilson, 21st, 23’ 7 1/4”

Discus throw: Ozlyn Racine, 19th, 59’ 0”; Abigail Joseph, 21st, 56’ 2”

Girls team scores:

Unioto, 1st, 102; Wheelersburg, 2nd, 98; Circleville, 3rd, 87; McClain, 4th, 86; Logan Elm, 5th, 60; McDermott Northwest, 6th, 50.5; Waverly, 7th, 45; Hillsboro, 8th, 37; Washington, 9th, 36; Westfall, 10th, 23.5; Minford, 11th, 18; Winchester Eastern, 12th, 15; Portsmouth, 13th, 3.

Washington boys results:

100-meter dash: Calum Brown, 14th, 12.01; Trae Patton, 15th, 12.03

200-meter dash: Chase Mallow, 17th, 25.65; Tyler Bentley, 18th, 26.34

400-meter dash: Jason Wagner, 24th, 1:16.76

800-meter run: Zaigne Fettig, 19th, 2:31.57

1600-meter run: n/a

3200-meter run: n/a

110-meter hurdles: Ethan Rogers-Wright, 7th, 17.27

300-meter hurdles: n/a

4 x 100-meter relay: 5th, 45.96 (Ethan Rogers-Wright, Toby Mitchell, Trae Patton, Calum Brown)

4 x 200-meter relay: n/a

4 x 400-meter relay: 10th, 3:52.02 (Toby Mitchell, Reilly Downing, Chase Mallow, Calum Brown)

4 x 800-meter relay: 13th, 10:48.18 (Caden Hott, Ian Roush, Isaiah Wightman, Preston Hines)

High jump: no height

Pole vault: Jacob Stone, 3rd, 12’ 0”; Reilly Downing, 5th, 11’ 0”

Long jump: n/a

Shot put: Sterling Smith, 1st, 50’ 3”; Charles Souther, 18th, 36’ 5 1/2”

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, 3rd, 141’ 9”; Charles Souther, 24th, 81’ 8”

Boys team scores

McDermott Northwest, 1st, 122; Hillsboro, 2nd, 65; McClain, 3rd, 57; Circleville, 4th, 53; Zane Trace, 4th, 53; Portsmouth, 6th, 47; Unioto, 6th, 47; Westfall, 8th, 44; Logan Elm, 9th, 43; Washington, 10th, 32; Piketon, 11th, 28; Waverly, 12th, 25; Minford, 13th, 21; Wheelersburg, 14th, 19; Winchester Eastern, 15th, 5.

