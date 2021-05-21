MT track wins 4 events at Districts

MARIETTA — The Miami Trace High School track and field teams made the long trip to Marietta College to compete in the Division I District tournament Thursday, May 21.

The Panthers competed well with four District champions and a total of 13 team members qualifying to the Regional tournament in a total of nine events.

Jaden Haldeman won the 110-meter hurdles with a new District record time of 15.13.

Haldeman won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 39.44.

Jana Griffith won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.60.

Libby Aleshire won the discus throw with a distance of 100’ 10”.

Lilly Workman was second, also qualifying to the Regional meet with a throw of 100’ 5”.

Aleshire placed third in the shot put with a throw of 32’ 1/4”.

Workman was eighth in the shot put at 30’ 3”.

Competitors and relay teams who placed in the top four at the District qualify to the Regional meet which will be held Wednesday, May 26 and Friday, May 28 at Pickerington High School.

On Wednesday, field events start at 4:30 p.m. and track events begin at 6 p.m.

On Friday, field events begin at 4:30 p.m. and track events start at 6 p.m.

Logan Rodgers qualified to the Regionals in the high jump, taking third at 6’ 1”.

Miami Trace’s 4 x 800-meter relay team placed fourth at the District meet with a time of 9:12.73. Those team members are Graham Carson, Caleb Brannigan, Fletcher Havens and Mcale Callahan.

Chillicothe qualified both its boys and girls 4 x 800-meter relay teams to the Regional, placing third and second, respectively, in 8:56.48 and 10:17.45.

Alyssa Butler placed fifth in the 100-meter dash finals in 13.63.

Jadon Rowe qualified to the Regionals by placing third in the finals of the 100-meter dash in 11.62.

Taevin Brown placed ninth in the 100-meter dash in 12.56.

The girls placed seventh in the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:56.11. Those runners were; Griffith, McKinley Kelley, Mallory Pavey and Butler.

Miami Trace’s boys team placed fifth in the 4 x 200-meter relay. The team of Brown, Treven Shoemaker, Rowe and Jake Manbevers clocked a time of 1:38.08.

Butler was sixth in the long jump at 15’ 2”. Griffith placed tied for ninth at 14’ 10”.

Mallory Conklin was seventh in the 1600-meter run in 6:00.64. Conklin placed 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:46.65.

Caleb Brannigan was ninth in the 1600-meters in 5:03.34. Max Trimble was 16th with a time of 5:30.66.

Miami Trace’s girls team of Mary Pfeifer, Kelley, Pavey and Butler were sixth in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 54.49.

Miami Trace’s boys 4 x 100-meter relay team qualified to the Regional with a fourth place finishing time of 46.81. Those runners are Brown, Aaron Little, Manbevers and Rowe.

Gracie Shull was 13th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.88.

Shoemaker was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 56.32.

Havens was 15th in the 800-meter run in 2:28.27. Max Trimble was 17th in 2:34.66.

Pavey was fifth in the 200-meter dash in 28.79.

Zach Smith placed 13th in the 200-meter dash in 25.59 and Christian Rossiter was 17th in 27.47. Rossiter was 17th in the long jump at 13’ 8”.

Cole Campbell was 10th in the discus throw at 103’ 7”. He placed 11th in the shot put with a throw of 37’ 3/4”.

Alexis Gardner was ninth in the high jump at 4’ 4”.

Riston LeBeau placed eighth in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 10’ 0”.

Girls team scores

Dover, 1st, 138; New Philadelphia, 2nd, 101; Logan, 3rd, 90; Marietta, 4th, 72; Tri-Valley, 5th, 66; Athens, 6th, 60; Chillicothe, 7th, 58; Miami Trace, 8th, 43; Zanesville, 9th, 10.

Boys team scores

New Philadelphia, 1st, 136.5; Athens, 2nd, 125; Dover, 3rd, 91; Logan, 4th, 72; Chillicothe, 5th, 71.5; Sheridan, 6th, 53; Miami Trace, 7th, 47; Tri-Valley, 8th, 28; Marietta, 9th, 23; Zanesville, 10th, 9.

Will send 13 to Regionals in 9 events