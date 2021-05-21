WHS’ Smith, Stone qualify to Regionals

The first day’s competition in the Division II District track meet was held Tuesday, May 18 at Washington High School.

In the discus throw, Washington’s Sterling Smith qualified to the Regional tournament by placing third with a throw of 141’ 9”.

Alan Austin of Piketon won the discus throw at 155’ 2”.

Nalin Robinson of Zane Trace was second with a throw of 144’ 6” and Caleb Crabtree was fourth at 138’ 10”.

The top four finishers in each event qualify to the Regionals, which for competitors from the Washington C.H. District will be held at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe on Thursday, May 27 and Saturday, May 29.

On May 27, field events begin at 4:30 p.m. and running events start at 6 p.m.

On May 29, field events begin at 11:30 a.m. and running events start at 1 p.m.

In the boys’ pole vault, Washington’s Jacob Stone placed third at the Districts, clearing 12’ 0”. He will compete in the Regional tournament next week at Southeastern.

Zach Buitendorp of Circleville won the District title at 13’ 0”.

Tyler Shipley of Westfall was second at 12’ 6” and Marcus Whaley was fourth at 11’ 6”.

Also in the discus throw, Cam Closson of McClain was eighth at 125’ 9”; Hillsboro’s Derek Whitt was ninth at 122’ 9”; Zach Burns of Hillsboro was 12th at 118’ 4”; Gabe Lee of McClain was 15th at 110’ 11” and Charles Souther of Washington was 24th with a throw of 81’ 8”.

In the pole vault, Washington’s Reilly Downing placed fifth at 11’ 0”.

Owen Ryan of Hillsboro was seventh at 10’ 6”; Justin Legge and Jackson Crago, both from McClain, tied for 10th at 9’ 0”.

Anthony Richards of Hillsboro won the long jump with a leap of 21’ 2 1/2”.

Trevor Caldwell of McClain was fifth at 19’ 2 1/2”.

Also qualifying to the Regional in the long jump are: Jesse Fuller, Circleville, 19’ 10”; Brayden Campbell, Northwest, 19’ 8 1/2”; and Chris Duff, Portsmouth, 19’ 4”.

In the girls’ shot put, McClain’s Lily Barnes qualified to the Regionals by placing fourth with a throw of 32’ 8”.

Emma Payne of Washington was 13th at 26’ 7” and Emilee Wilson of Washington was 21st at 23’ 7 1/4”.

Annie Karshner of Logan Elm won the shot put with a throw of 35’ 2”.

Karley Kouns of Wheelersburg was second at 34’ 1/2” and Olivia Adams of Logan Elm was third at 32’ 9 1/4”.

Kenzie Dietrick of Hillsboro placed eighth with a throw of 30’ 1”; Jaden Moberly of Hillsboro was 16th at 26’ 1 1/4”.

Shelby Ford of McClain was 20th at 23’ 9”.

Jeleeya Tyree-Smith of Washington was seventh in the high jump at 4’ 10”.

Maddy Crawford of McClain was eighth at 4’ 8” and McClain’s Lexi Jones was 11th at 4’ 4”.

Hillsboro’s Riley Barton and Cierra Lively tied for fifth at 4’ 10”.

The District high jump champion is Haidyn Wamsley of Northwest, clearing the bar at 5’ 7 1/4”.

Maddie Gill of Wheelersburg was second at 5’ 4”; Ava Jenkins of Northwest and Ashley Hegarty of Westfall tied for third at 5’ 0”.

Washington’s Mia Moats, Maggie Copas, Kayli Merritt and Madison Hayes placed eighth in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 11:51.61.

Unioto won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 10:26.59.

Circleville was second at 10:34.12, followed by Waverly with a time of 10:45.00 and Northwest fourth at 11:00.10.

Hillsboro was sixth at 11:05.57 and McClain was ninth with a time of 11:55.61.

Washington’s boys were 13th in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 10:48.13. Those runners were Caden Hott, Ian Roush, Isaiah Wightman and Preston Hines.

Northwest won the event in 8:05.12.

Unioto was second in 8:27.26, with Logan Elm third (8:43.54) and Zane Trace fourth in a time of 8:45.56.

McClain was sixth in 9:04.95.

After four events were scored in the boys’ meet, Northwest was in first place with 23 points.

Circleville and Zane Trace were tied for second with 18 points and Washington was in fourth place with 16 points.

Hillsboro was in seventh place with 12 points and McClain was ninth with eight points.

In the girls’ meet, after three events, Wheelersburg was in first place with 22 points.

Northwest was second with 20.5 points, Logan Elm was third with 20 points and Unioto was fourth with 12 points.

Hillsboro was fifth with 11 points, McClain was eighth with six points and Washington was 10th with three points.

The District tournament continues today at Washington High School with field events starting at 10 a.m. and running events finals beginning at noon.