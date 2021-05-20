WCH Little League opens season

The Washington C.H. Little League opened the 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.

In the Majors Division, Supersport defeated SVG, 17-0.

Gage Henry was the winning pitcher for Supersport. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run.

Also for Supersport: Casen Snyder, 3-3; Bryen Knisley, 3-3; Tommy Hughes, 2-4; Steven McNeil, 3-3.

There was no information provided for SVG.

Also on May 1, the Eagles beat First State Bank.

There was no information provided for this game.

In the Minors Division, Willis Clark defeated Elks, 10-0.

For Willis Clark, Reece Carner went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple; Rylan Fields went 4 for 4 with a double; Jack Hamilton went 4 for 4 with a double.

For the Elks, Arrington Medder went 2 for 2.

Herron Financial topped Deskins, 20-6.

Offensively for Herron Financial, Brodie Caulley went 4 for 4 with a home run; Easton Wilson was 4 for 4; Collin Lane went 4 for 4; Owen Kimmy went 3 for 3 and Rowen Paul was 3 for 3.

No information was provided for Deskins.

Crossroads Church defeated Junior Firemen, 10-8.

For Crossroads, Corbin Dumford was 2 for 2 with a home run; Cade Wary went 3 for 3 with a home run and Gage Lenigar was 3 for 3 with a triple.

For Jr. Firemen, Jamaal Robinson was 4 for 4; Colton Osborne was 2 for 3; Maddie Theirren was 2 for 3; Colby Theirren went 2 for 3 and Kason Armintrout was 2 for 2.

W & W Dry Cleaners beat Capuana, 4-0.

There were no hitting statistics provided from this game.